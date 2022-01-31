The man, identified as a snake hunter, maneuvers with a giant cobra, using only his hands, while the snake tries to defend itself.

And according to the newspaper “The Indian Express”, quoting Thai media, the man who appeared in the video was trying to keep the snake off the road so as not to be run over, in Krabi Province, southern Thailand.

The newspaper pointed out that the snake, which weighs 10 kilograms and is 4.5 meters long, reached the road from a palm farm, after it tried to hide in a septic tank in a local resident’s house.

In a statement to Thai media, Suti Nohad, who took 20 minutes to catch the cobra, said: “My skill in catching reptiles came from practicing for years. I would not advise anyone to try to do this, as these snakes are highly dangerous and toxic.”