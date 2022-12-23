French serial killer Charles Soubrage was released from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for the murders of Western travelers.

Why was the thug released?

Sobraj was released from the Central Jail in Kathmandu in a heavily guarded police convoy, which led him to the Ministry of Immigration, where he will wait for his travel documents to be prepared. The order also states that he must leave the country within 15 days.

The country’s Supreme Court had ordered the release of Subraj, who was sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, due to his poor health and good behavior and having already served most of his sentence.

The court document said he had already served more than 75 percent of his sentence, so he was released. He also suffers from a heart condition that requires treatment in France.

Unlike other countries, life imprisonment in Nepal is equivalent to 20 years behind bars, of which Sobraj spent 18 years.

Subraj’s lawyer, Gopal Siwakuti Chetan, told reporters that the request for travel documents has to be submitted by the Nepali Immigration Department to the French Embassy in the country, which may take some time.

What did he do?

The French butcher admitted in the past to killing 10 Western tourists to Asia, while it is believed that the number of his victims amounts to at least 20 people, whom he killed in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the seventies.

Posing as a well-to-do jeweler or drug dealer to impress and befriend tourists, Sobhraj would often invite them to lavish parties or make them join his entourage before defrauding and, in some cases, killing them.

Sobhraj was held for two decades in a high-security Tihar prison in New Delhi on suspicion of theft, but was later deported without charge to France in 1997. He reappeared in 2003 in Kathmandu.

His conviction came in 2004 in Nepal, when his crimes were exposed for the first time.

His nickname, the Serpent, came because of his specialty in disguise and escaping from justice.