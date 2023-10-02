The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that this incident, which occurred in London, comes at a time when the number of escaped snakes in Britain is increasing.

The snake was sitting coiled around itself in the kitchen of the house in the Tooting area, south of the British capital.

The shocked woman called an animal organization immediately in order to deal with the snake and remove it from the house. The incident occurred on September 13.

An RSPCA official stated that the snake was curled up above the kitchen heater, and suggested that the reason for this was because it was the warmest part of the house, as it needed external heat sources to regulate its body temperature.

The nanny believes that the snake sneaked into the house through a gap in the wall leading to the garden.

As for the Animal Foundation, it believes that the snake either escaped from its owner or was left somewhere nearby.

The organization placed posters in the area about the finding of an animal, seeking to find out its owner, but no one called.

Wide phenomenon

She stated that this matter that happened in London is not exceptional.

Many of the snakes that this institution is required to deal with are pets that have escaped from the homes and facilities of their owners.

But the mere presence of such animals inside homes raises terror.

The number of snakes that Britons keep in their homes has increased from 500,000 to 700,000 in just 12 months.

The foundation said it received 1,031 reports related to reptiles last year.

The problem is exacerbated in the summer, as snakes become more active as temperatures rise.

There are 3 types of snakes in Britain, one of which is very poisonous.

Why do snakes flee in the summer?

The Foundation says that a number of owners of these snakes take them out for walks to take advantage of the sunlight, but this encourages these reptiles to move quickly and escape.