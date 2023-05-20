The snake crawled out to the entrance of the Moscow high-rise building and got on video, published in the group “Danilovsky and Donskoy M125” of the social network “VKontakte”.

“I met a snake at the entrance to Dubininskaya today,” the author of the post commented on the post. The footage of the video shows how the big one crawled out onto the path leading to the entrance of the apartment building. Then the snake turned around and crawled away onto the lawn.

“I think that’s it. There are a lot of them in the Bitsevsky Forest”, “There were a lot of them on Bolshaya Tulskaya last summer”, “What a horror. So it can get into apartments, then we will feel like Australians, ”the users commented.

Earlier it was reported that the snakes bit two people in the suburbs.