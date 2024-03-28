Adrià Cruz and Àlex Boisset, barely 30 years old, are great defenders of a healthy, quality diet, in which colorings, added sugars, bad fats, refined flours and even the famous E disappear from the list of ingredients. (codes assigned to food additives). With this idea as a business approach, they put on their apron and decided to create products that eliminated these elements and were healthy, of quality and with flavor. “Adrià comes from a family of entrepreneurs and he always saw it possible. I thought it was crazy,” says Boisset. A madness that dragged the two friends to launch what is now their brand or as they define it “the love of their life” B3better Foods.

They began testing in a garage, where they say they were too cold because the conditions were not the best. But they insisted on their efforts to set up the company and after proving that it was possible to obtain the products from which to start, they decided to look for a factory that would accompany them on their adventure. A path that was not easy. “Nobody trusted it, they didn't want to do it. They saw us enter with shirts and caps backwards and they were suspicious. “We had to be inventive in the presentation of the project.” Until one said yes and they got to work.

With an initial investment of 50,000 euros, for which they had the help of family and friends, they began to bring their “utopia” to life, which saw the light of day in 2021 in the form of bars, granolas and a cocoa and hazelnut spread. “They only include natural ingredients and are sweetened with fruits, nothing more. All the R&D work is there,” says Cruz.

Reality proved them right and shortly after putting on sale the six products that at the moment sell for about two euros (the bars) and six euros for the cocoa cream, sales quadrupled. “The others do it very badly. Our product is healthy, we don't have to convince anyone that it is,” says Cruz. Even so, they comment that they think a lot before investing each euro and that they have little budget to advertise their range, which is why social networks have been their great support, along with the podcast made by Boisset, a lover of healthy living.

They have 10 employees and last year they invoiced more than 600,000 euros, double that of 2022, of which 70% comes from the more than 1,000 establishments spread throughout Spain that sell their products, and the rest from the online channel.

They don't want to hear about financing rounds or outside investors. “Multinationals and investment funds have called us and we have said no. They just want profitability, we want to change the diet and be faithful to the product,” says Boisset.

Among their future projects is to launch a new reference within the same range and possibly one more from another category that they do not want to reveal so as not to give ideas to the competition, which seems to be hot on their heels. “We are always cooking,” says Boisset. They are also going to collaborate with Jordi Roca, the pastry chef of the well-known Roca brothers, with whom they will launch an ice cream that will be sold starting this summer in Rocambolesc, their brand of ice cream parlors.

