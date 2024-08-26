In the initial stages of the video we are shown how, thanks to Gargamel’s new diabolical plan, the Smurfs fall into a state of deep sleep. It will be up to the player, who impersonates a completely customizable original Smurf, to explore the world of dreams and save all his companions, alone or with the help of a friend thanks to the cooperative mode.

Developers Ocellus Services and publisher Microids have released a new Gameplay Trailer of The Smurfs – Dreams which offers an overview of the story and gameplay of this new platform adventure.

The special editions

In the following sequences we see some of the imaginative worlds that players will explore, from lush islands in the clouds to worlds composed entirely of sweets, which also appear to offer some variety in terms of gameplay mechanics.

For the occasion, the contents of the physical Day One Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG) were also presented. The first includes:

Full game

3D Lenticular

Sticker Sheet

Digital Thief Skin

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

The Digital Deluxe Edition for PC includes:

Digital Thief Skin

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Pricing for these two editions has not yet been revealed, with more details sure to come as we get closer to launch. By the way, we remind you that The Smurfs – Dreams will be available from October 24th for on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store). If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of this platformer suitable for all ages.