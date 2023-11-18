After the excellent The Smurfs: Felleaf MissionOSome Studio returns to the fantastic world of the iconic blue beings with The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Greenstone, a sequel that promises to maintain the good things seen with its predecessor, but with several new features. Will the team be able to repeat itself? Here’s our review of The Smurfs: Felleaf Mission!

For all the Smurfs!

The plot of the game (localized in Italian) sees Inventor Smurf find himself in his hands Smurfizer, an instrument at the center of the gameplay dynamics of the previous chapter. Inventor Smurf’s goal is to improve the aforementioned tool, given that a large quantity of sweets will be needed for the upcoming party, and therefore he decides to upgrade the Smurfizer through the use of Green Stone.

However, the Green Stone is kept in the house of Gargamel and, in an attempt to recover it, things fall apart causing the release of an entity from the artifact, named Stolas. The Smurfs will then have to join forces with Gargamel to find Stolas and confine him again inside the Green Stone. Being a game intended for a very young audience, the difficulty is not high at all, which makes the adventure accessible to any type of player. The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Greenstone presents anyway several accessibility options which, in addition to helping beginners, allow more experts to increase the level of difficulty.

In general, the experience of the game follows what was seen in the previous Smurf-themed work by OSome Studio but, like any good sequel, Some new items have been added in order to enrich and diversify the adventure.

I Smurfmix you!

Among the novelties of the title we find the presence of Smurfmixa tool that replaces the Smurfizer from the previous chapter and allows the use of four distinct types of projectiles. Each of them has a specific function within the gameplay, both in terms of clashes with enemies and the resolution of some puzzles.

In addition to bullets, also i four Smurfs protagonists of the adventure (Inventor, Clumsy, Tempesta and Quattrocchi). The main problem of the work, perhaps born from the team’s attempt to make the adventure more lively, is the presence of too much fighting, which represent a large part of the gaming experience. Aside from fighting hordes of enemies (characterized by a very little diversified bestiary) and crossing portals (lacking any real animation), the player will only be asked to solve the aforementioned environmental puzzles.

There are also challenges, which however will once again ask the player to fight waves of enemies in a limited time in order to obtain rewards. Such a high number of combats marks a clear step backwards compared to Felleaf Mission, which it featured many more puzzles and platforming stages.

These challenges also reach a level of difficulty definitely too high compared to the rest of the adventure, although some are easier as you improve your equipment and skills. Regardless of these enhancements, however, there are some challenges they are poorly calibrated in managing the time available and the number of enemies required to defeat.

Furthermore, and this is a flaw inherited from the previous chapter, the controls are rather imprecise and cumbersome. As mentioned previously, however, the difficulty level of The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone is rather low and, if the character were to be defeated, will spawn on the place where his demise occurred.

Another step backwards compared to the previous chapter is thecentral gaming hub. Gargamel’s home serves as the hub for this second iteration, and has absolutely nothing to do with the Smurfs’ Village of Felleaf Mission, freely explorable, with secret areas and additional activities. Let’s add to this some difficulties in camera positioning, which makes the action even more confusing, which is further accentuated in local multiplayer. If on the one hand OSome Studio wanted to enrich the game formula, on the other it is as if it had impoverished it, with choices inexplicable to say the least.

I hate conclusions…

As for the technical aspect of this The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Greenstone, OSome Studio settles on the standards of Vilfoglia Mission. The title, exactly like its predecessor, is colorful, without too many technical bugs and with a quite inspired artistic sideanchored to the standards of the franchise but with elements darker and dreamlike.

If the aesthetic result, therefore, is overall satisfactory, technically the game suffers in several aspects, come on frame rate drops to some texture problemsand in all this the soundtrack does not help, repetitive, redundant and not at all memorable. Although it may seem too harsh towards a title intended for a very young audience, after all the good things done with The Smurfs: Mission Felleaf, it is disappointing to see so many steps backwards, both on the technical and on the gaming side. The suspicion is that there were problems related to the budget or the time available for development, because it is clear that the guys at OSome Studios gave their all to offer the best adventure possible. But upon completing the adventure after eight hours of play, it becomes clear that something didn’t go right.