Publisher Microids and developer Osome Studio announced today The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone, the sequel to The Smurfs: Mission Fel Leaf. It will be available in fourth quarter of 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam). Below are the first details and official images.

According to the first shared information, it is an action adventure in which players will lead a team made up of Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf and Stormy Smurf. After a series of unfortunate events, our heroes will find themselves collaborating for the first time in a video game with Gargamel to save their village and thwart the plans of the evil Stolas, who intends to create a reign of terror.

During the adventure the Smurfs will explore the dangerous Cursed Land and three other regions yet to be revealed, alone or together with friends and family thanks to the cooperative mode. The promise of the developers is that of a game full of exploration, platforming and intense combat, characterized by accessible and intuitive gameplay for both experienced and budding players.

Read the plot synopsis below:

“Practical Smurf has created a revolutionary invention – SmurfMix! However, a key ingredient is missing, the Green Stone, which is in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. So Practical Smurf and his team set out on a mission to recover the famous stone from Gargamel’s laboratory , but a fatal misstep causes it to explode and its fragments scatter across the Cursed Earth.”

“In addition to unleashing its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter into nature, the Green Stone has released the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror. A team of experts made up of 4 Smurfs must therefore venture through various teleport to find the fragments of the Green Stone and put them back together before it plunges the world into chaos. Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel!”