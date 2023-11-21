Illegal migrants leave the Middle East and travel to the EU via Russia

A private carrier of illegal migrants, Hussein (name changed), in a conversation with Lenta.ru, spoke about the nuances of his work: why people leave the Middle East and go to the countries of the European Union (EU) through Russia, how they manage to do this and how much they are willing to pay for it pay.

People pay an average of $8,000 to move

According to Hussein, between 20 and 30 people contact him every month. His contacts are found in thematic chats and groups on Telegram and Facebook (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned). Each illegal immigrant pays an average of 8 thousand dollars (about 708 thousand rubles) for a transfer to one of the EU countries. At the same time, the most common scheme is transit travel through the territory of Russia.

Photo: Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / Reuters

Russian authorities prevent illegal migration

Hussein notes that Russian customs officers and border guards interfere with his work in every possible way, so migrants, who are often detained at airports, have to leave Russia by land routes. At the same time, Hussein stipulates that Russian law enforcement officers avoid violence, unlike their European colleagues. This, together with the impossibility of transit through Belarus due to the high risks of catching illegal immigrants, makes Russia a convenient option for transit.

Many Arabs prefer Russia to Europe

Some Arabs love Russia, come to Russia and stay there forever HusseinTransporter of illegal migrants

As Lenta.ru’s interlocutor pointed out, many of his clients remain in Russia. Among them there are especially many Yemenis, Iraqis and Egyptians.

Earlier it became known that over the past few days, about 400 refugees, mainly from Arab countries, moved from Russia to Finland.

Prior to this, the Finnish government ordered the closure of the four largest checkpoints in terms of passenger traffic and those closest to St. Petersburg on the border with Russia due to the uncontrolled flow of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia. Thus, as of November 18, the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala checkpoints are closed. Deadline: February 18, 2024.