The UMU considers, in any case, that the suspension of the practices will have less repercussion among the students than in the previous breaks Two Nursing students, during their internships at the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital. / Edu Bottle / AGM

The clinical practices of the students of the degrees of Health Sciences of the University of Murcia and the Catholic University of Murcia will be suspended for a period of between two and three weeks before the escalation of the pandemic. The students of the last courses of Medicine and Nursing will continue with their practical training in health centers and hospitals for the time being.

The University of Murcia is awaiting the publication of the resolution of the Murcian Health Service, which will take effect this Wednesday afternoon, which will detail the conditions of the suspension of health practices, which also affects students of Pharmacy or Physiotherapy. The UMU considers, in any case, that the suspension of the practices will have less impact among students than in the previous stoppages (there have already been two since the beginning of the pandemic), since most did not plan to carry out clinical training until the first week of February because they are taking the January exams.