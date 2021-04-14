The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will include the Chagas disease screening all women in the first trimester of pregnancy. This initiative reinforces those that are being developed in the Region of Murcia to eradicate this disease, which is transmitted by the bite of a bed bug, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

Screening of pregnant women detects congenital disease early and facilitates treatment in the newborn which, in case of being infected, is one hundred percent effective and, above all, the approach in women of childbearing age and girls to prevent vertical transmission of this disease, which is the only possible way of acquiring Chagas disease in Spain. Diagnosis of the disease is easily made by a blood test. The sooner it is carried out, the better the prognosis of the patient.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, met this Wednesday with the head of the Microbiology Service and the Tropical Medicine Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, Manuel Segovia, on the occasion of the celebration of World Chagas Disease Day , which aims to give visibility to people who have this disease and sensitize society about it and the necessary resources to prevent, control or eliminate it.

The Region of Murcia is a pioneer and a world example recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the comprehensive therapy of Chagas disease and in the commitment to prevent its transmission. The objective is to interrupt the transmission of this disease by 2026. In Murcia no cases of congenital Chagas disease have been diagnosed in the last two years, as the same sources clarify.

The disease can be transmitted through vectors (only in endemic areas of America), and also through blood transfusions, organ transplantation, or transmission from the infected mother to her newborn child. Currently there are effective and scientifically based interventions such as blood and organ screening, which are mandatory throughout Spain. Without treatment, Chagas disease can cause heart and digestive disorders and be fatal.

The Region of Murcia tIt has one of the largest global coverage of diagnosis and treatment of Chagas disease, a fact that has contributed to the establishment of a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Health, through the Tropical Medicine Unit; the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO); the National Center for Tropical Medicine of the Carlos III Health Institute and the Mundo Sano Foundation to carry out the Plan for the control and elimination of Chagas disease in the Community.

This disease is considered endemic to Latin America, where around 6 to 7 million people are infected, and causes about 12,500 deaths each year, according to WHO estimates. It is transmitted, above all, by the bite of a bed bug that feeds on the blood of animals and humans and is found only in America, especially in rural areas and with poor hygienic conditions. In Spain the possible route of transmission is from mother to children, since other routes of infection, such as donations of blood and organs, are controlled.

Chagas disease is present in many other countries today, making it a global health problem. In Spain, an estimated 50,000 people are afflicted with this ailment and in the Region of Murcia about 2,000 people have been diagnosed and treated for this disease since the opening of the Tropical Medicine Unit in 2007.