Juan Francisco Moreno has been in the Radiology service of the Reina Sofía for a week. He chose this specialty after the MIR exam because he likes it, but also because he knows there will be work when he finishes his specialized training period. Hospitals, especially regional ones, suffer from a growing deficit of radiologists, as well as anesthetists. “I would like to stay in the Region, and what attracts me the most is interventional radiology,” Juan Francisco explained this Monday on the Espinardo campus, while waiting for the start of the reception ceremony for the new class of residents, chaired by the counselor of Health, Juan José Pedreño.

In total, 388 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and psychologists -among other health workers- are joining hospitals and health centers in the Region of Murcia these days. They are 6.3% more than last year, highlighted Pedreño. Specifically, 23 more places. Throughout Spain, the increase is 5.4%. The Ministry of Health and the communities have stepped on the accelerator in recent years to create new positions with which to deal, above all, with the shortage of doctors: the Ministry accrediting the positions, and the communities expanding the teaching capacity. In the Region, Family Medicine grew from 89 to 94 positions, Anesthesia from 12 to 15, and General Surgery from 8 to 9.

This increase, however, is still insufficient to face the massive retirements of the coming years, admits the Ministry itself, which has been demanding more flexible criteria for some time in order to further increase the teaching offer. Pedreño highlighted this Monday that all the places offered in this call have been occupied in the Region of Murcia, something that has not happened in all communities. “Throughout Spain there are more than 200 unfilled Family Medicine positions,” he warned. This should lead to reflection. “Something must be done to encourage professionals to want to go to Primary,” he warned.

Nursing Specialties



If in Medicine the problem is the shortage of professionals, in Nursing the challenge is to increase the number of EIR (intern resident nurse) positions and to develop, in this sense, the different specialties. In Family and Community Nursing, 53 positions have been offered, and there are 15 for midwives. Laura Muñoz and Marta Díaz are two of the nurses who have been occupying these positions since last week. «I studied to be a midwife and I am very excited; I am looking forward to seeing patients », she confesses. “There are very few specialties in Nursing, and with few places,” complains, on her part, María Caballero, who has started Occupational Nursing at the Reina Sofía.

There are still fewer places for biologists or biochemists. José Baeza was number 30 in all of Spain in the BIR exam (resident internal biologists), which has allowed him to keep one of the two places offered in the Region. Specifically, in Microbiology of La Arrixaca.