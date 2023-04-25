Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 01:20



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The nurses of the health centers will be able to directly assume the care of patients who present “mild processes”, without the need for them to go through the consultation of the family doctor or pediatrician. This is contemplated in a working document of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) to which LA VERDAD has had access. The draft proposes different protocols for putting into practice the limitation of family doctors’ schedules to 30 scheduled appointments per day plus some 5 unforeseen ones (20 plus 5 in the case of paediatricians).

The restriction of agendas, agreed at the end of last year between the regional government and the Cesm and Satse unions, was well received by professionals, but its application will be complex. One of the challenges is to guarantee that patients who come without an appointment are treated if they need it, even if the limit of 5 unexpected or urgent consultations per doctor has already been exceeded. The opposite would mean a setback in a key aspect of Primary Care: accessibility.

To resolve this apparent squaring of the circle, the Murcian Health Service (SMS) has put three alternatives on the table, so that each center may choose the one it considers best suited to its characteristics. Sources from this department explain that these are “technical proposals” that are “under review.” That is, open “to contributions or changes that are deemed appropriate.”

One of the options that are proposed is to give more weight to Nursing, so that it assumes “mild processes within its powers, if possible through population assignment, within its portfolio of services, responding to the patient’s symptoms with the objectives of self-care and patient empowerment, health education and demedicalization”. The document clarifies that it is not “a triage or classification of the demand”, but that the nurse “intervenes in the process”, and only if necessary “is referred to other professionals”.

«The nurse, according to her competences, assesses and cares for the patient according to the appropriate reasons. If she solves them, the nurse closes the process. If not, an appointment is made with the doctor or pediatrician (or corresponding professional) in a specific space so that it is known that it is valued by Nursing, ”the document details.

“It is not a triage or classification of the demand”, but the nurse “intervenes in the process” and only refers if necessary

In order to put this strategy into practice, it will be necessary to previously carry out “a protocolization and training of professionals”. In addition, it will be essential that “the implementation of the nursing prescription in all health areas” be completed, the draft warns.

This greater role of Nursing is part of a “shared demand management” by the entire Primary Care team, which implies “the most appropriate choice of professional who can resolve the user’s demand” without the need for a ” prior referral to the doctor.

The president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc), Jesús Abenza, celebrates that Nursing can assume “clinical functions that were initially attributed to doctors.” It is, in short, an “advanced management” of cases. “Scientific societies such as Smumfyc and Semfyc have been arguing for some time that the organization of the Primary teams must be less rigid, so that not everything has to start, end and go through the doctor’s office,” he underlines.

Of course, Abenza warns that the working document leaves many things to be defined. This model “requires delimiting reasons for consultation, guidelines and action protocols that have to be validated and supported by Nursing and Medicine, and that must be previously piloted”.

In this sense, Smumfyc still does not have a defined position on the working document presented by the SMS. “We are analyzing the different proposals to see what each one contributes, and to be able to offer our own proposal with those things that we consider can be improved,” explains Abenza.

A specific consultation for contingencies



The second strategy proposed by the SMS in its document involves the creation of “a team to assist in unforeseen events, made up of Medicine and Nursing” (with a variable number of members, depending on the size of the center, and through a system of shifts). This team “would provide assistance to the entire population that comes without an appointment and reports a need for urgent care.” In this way, the rest of the doctors could carry out their activity with the agenda limited to between 30 and 35 users (between 20 and 25 in the case of pediatricians), and “they would only see patients with appointments”.

This model raises doubts in many professionals, who warn of a possible step backwards in continuity and longitudinality (that is, the patient is not cared for over time by the same professional).

More weight also for administrative staff



The third strategy that the SMS has put on the table gives more weight not only to nurses, but also, and especially, to administrative staff. The proposal consists of the creation of “micro-teams made up of family doctors/paediatricians, Nursing and administrative staff”. Users would have identified not only their doctor and nurse, as is the case now, but also a “reference administrator”. The “maxim” of this model is that “each problem is solved by the most appropriate professional.”

“This organization implies that all professionals have the same hours and working hours.” The administrators “leave the counters and are located in places where the confidentiality of the patients can be guaranteed, close to the doctor and nurse.” These administrators must have access “to the necessary computer tools” and will solve “all the administrative tasks that health professionals have carried out up to now”, so that they have more time for “purely health tasks”.

This model requires “a remodeling” of the agendas and a major organizational change, recalls Jesús Abenza.

Three “technical proposals” open to “suggestions” The three “technical proposals” included in the working document have been designed by a group of 21 professionals with the collaboration of the regional advisory commissions for Medicine, Nursing and Administration. According to sources from the Murcian Health Service, the document has been presented to the health areas “for dissemination and consensus, with all the Primary Care teams being able to provide the suggestions they consider.” From this draft, which is open to “suggestions”, “contributions and changes that are considered appropriate”, each health center will have autonomy to use “the model that best suits their needs”.