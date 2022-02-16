The decrease in incidence has allowed the Murcian Health Service (SMS) to deactivate the red level in 80 of the 85 health centers in the Region. Only Pozo Estrecho (area II), Infante and Llano de Brujas (area VII), and Blanca and Cieza Este (area IX) remain at the highest risk level. 78 health centers are in orange, and two have already passed to the yellow level: Jumilla and La Paca (Lorca).

Primary Care is currently monitoring 13,485 Covid patients in home isolation. It is still a very high figure, but far from the more than 45,000 active cases that were accumulated in mid-January. “The decline is significant, with a generalized drop in incidence in all health areas,” highlights Jesús Abenza, vice president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc). This translates into a “reduction in delays,” says Celia Román, deputy secretary of the Medical Union (Cesm).

One example is the El Carmen health center in Murcia. During the worst of the sixth wave, there were delays of ten days in some queries, but yesterday it was possible to get an appointment for today through the web first thing in the morning. Also in Canteras (area II) or in La Flota-Vistalegre there were slots available for today. However, in Vistabella the traffic jam is considerable in at least one of his consultations, with no appointments available until March 1. In San Juan (Murcia center) delays of seven days are also maintained. In Lorca Sur the problem is even greater: there are agendas closed due to professional cancellations, which makes it impossible to get an appointment through the web service for some queries.

A structural deficit



In short, the drop in incidence has alleviated the situation, but the structural problems of Primary remain. As the job banks are at zero, as a result of the deficit of family doctors, “the SMS called an emergency procedure in January to try to hire more doctors, but only four professionals have presented themselves,” warns Celia Román. The Ministry confirms this, although it indicates that at the end of October an urgent appeal was made prior to which 20 doctors appeared.

“Attempts to hire reinforcements have been quite unsuccessful; there are no professionals”, summarizes Jesús Abenza. The workforce deficit has become evident during this sixth wave, in which a record number of infections has been registered. “The pace of work has been very high, it has been very difficult to combine the follow-up of Covid patients with the care of non-Covid patients,” underlines the vice president of Smumfyc.

Faced with all these problems, the White Tide will manifest again tomorrow at the doors of numerous health centers, under the slogan ‘Save Primary Care’. The conveners demand that “the Government of the Region of Murcia understand and act urgently”, since “the situation is critical and urgently requires an increase in the Primary budget”, a “greater accessibility, facilitating face-to-face consultations”, the “reopening of clinics closed during the pandemic” and “better health care for the elderly in their homes and in residences”. The White Tide also calls for “stability and continuity in jobs” and “more staffing of Nursing, Medicine, Administration, social work and support staff.”