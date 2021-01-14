The Murcian Health Service (SMS) plans to hold an examination of the public employment offer (OPE) this Sunday, in the category of Service Assistant, which is expected to attend 2,100 people. For now, the call is maintained, although the SMS is “evaluating” the situation. Some of the applicants have expressed their concern about the concentration of hundreds of people in full rise of the third wave, and they oppose the Health plans with the decision of other administrations to suspend oppositions, as is the case of the Molina de Segura City Council. Nor do they understand that the examination is maintained after the entry into force of the decree that prohibits all social gatherings in the public and private sphere with non-partners.

“We do not understand how it is not postponed, with the one we have above,” sums up one of the opponents. “Many opponents are high risk, and others cannot appear because they have the virus,” adds another candidate.

SMS sources recall that tests have already been carried out during the second wave, and that the protocols are adapted to guarantee security measures on the Espinardo campus: distance between opponents, mask and use of hydroalcoholic gel.

At the moment, there are no voices against holding the test among the unions. “If we are not confined to the home, the exam can be done, as long as the use of the mask and social distance are observed. In the last examinations, the protocol has been correct “, underlines Javier Lanza, secretary general of the Health Federation of CC OO.