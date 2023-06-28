The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, presented this Wednesday the SMS Summer Plan, which involves the hiring of 5,600 more professionals to guarantee health care in the months of July, August and September. Of these 5,600 troops (600 more than the previous summer), a total of 4,120 are health workers, including 220 medical specialists. Another 1,500 are non-health professionals.

These reinforcements will serve especially in coastal towns, given the influx of vacationers they receive in the summer months. The deployment, which represents an investment of 35 million euros for the Ministry of Health, will be in operation from July 1 to September 30, according to the Minister Pedreño during a visit to the Murcia-Centro health center, in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood of the capital.

On the other hand, 8 emergency services will be enabled on the coast, reinforcing those of Puerto de Mazarrón and Águilas, and there will be 7 UME. Red Cross and Civil Protection will also provide support to SMS professionals.

The counselor acknowledged that the summer plan will force “a reorganization of schedules” in 15 medical offices in the Region. However, he recalled that all health centers remain open, so the population affected by these changes in office hours will not suffer a decrease in health care.

On the other hand, Pedreño expressed his surprise at the fact that the Council of Ministers did not approve last Tuesday the withdrawal of the mandatory nature of the mask in health centers and pharmacies.