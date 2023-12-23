The kitchen services of the Murcia Health Service (SMS) hospitals will prepare special menus on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Year's Eve and Three Kings' Day for admitted patients. Thus, typical Christmas dishes will be offered following all the recommendations of nutritionists and taking into account the medical needs of the patients.

«It is a very special time, and like every year we want the stay in our hospitals to be as pleasant as possible; That is why we try to ensure that patients enjoy the typical flavors of these dates,” said SMS manager, Isabel Ayala.

Each hospital center prepares its own special menus designed by nutritionists and adapted to the different dietary needs of patients.

Thus, for example, the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital will offer a choice of puff pastry stuffed with sirloin and mushroom or Florentine-style hake, while the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena will offer Christmas consommé with poached egg and stuffed chicken thigh on Christmas Eve. of plums with roasted pumpkin mousse. In the case of Rafael Méndez de Lorca, patients will taste consommé or fish soup and Pedro Ximénez sirloins.

Most hospitals have designed a more traditional menu for Christmas Day, which includes broth with balls and an assortment of Christmas sweets, as well as more special desserts such as arms de nata with chocolate or chocolate nougat for patients. of Pediatrics.

On New Year's Eve all kitchen services will offer patients lucky grapes after dinner and on Three Kings' Day the traditional piece of roscón with chocolate will be served.

2,500 menus every day



In total, during this year 2023, nearly 900,000 menus have been served, about 2,500 each day, including basal or diabetic diets and multiple therapeutic diets prescribed by specialist physicians adapted and appropriate to each patient.

Each hospital center designs the weekly menu taking into account a large number of variables. Among them, for example, are the recommended maximum and minimum nutritional requirements (carbohydrates, proteins, fats, cholesterol, calcium, iron), seasonal foods, cultural influences in terms of gastronomy or the presentation of dishes, as well as such as therapeutic diets.

“We want to offer a service of the highest quality that adapts to patients and is controlled by specialists who take into account the particularities of each case,” highlighted the SMS manager.

According to the latest SMS Perceived Quality Survey corresponding to the first half of the year, more than 73 percent of the 1,730 patients surveyed rated the quality of meals in the Region's public hospitals as 'good' or 'very good'.