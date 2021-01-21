The Murcian Health Service replies that it answered “no” to the consultation of the center if the mayor of Molina could receive the vaccine because she is an oncological patient Esther Clavero, mayor of Molina de Segura, and Emilio Macanás, coordinator of the Antonio García health center, in a file photo. THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 21 January 2021, 13:25



The Murcian Health Service (SMS) has opened an investigation reserved for Emilio Macaás, the doctor and coordinator of the Antonio García health center who signed a letter justifying the vaccination of the mayor of Molina, Esther Clavero. In a statement published after Claver’s statements this Thursday, the SMS confirms that said report is “a private writing and in no case endorsed by the SMS management.” “A verbal consultation was made from the health center to the Area Management, and it was answered that it was not possible,” they explain.

The Ministry of Health affirms that the vaccination campaign is being carried out in professionals and “as established in the protocol, vaccination in patients of any kind has not yet begun.”