He Murcian Health Service (SMS) prepares to face a «critical situation» if the infections do not begin to decrease “in a sudden way” in the next “48 or 72 hours”. Hospitals face a real flood of income from Covid –No less than one hundred a day– so that only a rapid change in trend will prevent in the Region “we see images that remind us of what happened in other communities during the pandemic”, warns the SMS managing director, Asensio Lopez. In other words, the collapse. The stabilization that yesterday’s data points to, with 170 positives less than the previous day, is not enough. The epidemic curve needs to fall, and to do so now. The situation is one of “extreme concern,” sums up the manager.

In the hospitals of the Region there were yesterday 583 Covid patients, which means that the 632 admitted will soon be surpassed, the highest figure reached during the second wave. The ICU represent the greatest concern. These units already serve 98 coronavirus patients, to which must be added a hundred critical patients with other pathologies. In total, “200 patients for a structural capacity of 122 beds”, explains Asensio López.

At Morales Meseguer there are 26 Covid patients who require intensive care, but the ICU has a maximum of 18 beds. Hence, ten extra beds have been set up in the Oncohematology ward and critically ill patients with other pathologies are being admitted to Resuscitation. “The next step in the contingency plan would be to occupy the surgical day hospital”, explains the managing director of area VI, Andrés Carrillo. Meanwhile, in the Reina Sofía the area of ​​Major Ambulatory Surgery (CMA) has been enabled for semi-critical patients. Yesterday there were already five beds occupied in this space, due to the overflow of the ICU. The Physiotherapy gymnasium has also been opened as a pre-admission unit.

ICUs already support an occupation that practically doubles their structural capacity



Transfers to Los Arcos



Along with Morales Meseguer, Reina Sofía is the most saturated hospital at the moment. Given the full house in which it is, Covid patients are being transferred to Los Arcos, while income for other pathologies is referred to subsidized centers. All hospitals are opening Covid plants at a forced march. In Morales Meseguer there are already four wings destined to face the pandemic, and “three more” are being enabled, explains Andrés Carrillo. In Cartagena, where the number of admitted rises to 136, Rosell prepares 28 more beds, while La Arrixaca will go from four Covid floors to five in the next few hours.

Sufficient respirators



The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, recalled on Wednesday that the contingency plan plans to increase hospital beds by 500. The problem is not one of infrastructure, nor of respirators (there are about 800 available) but of personnel to cover these emergency devices. The SMS reinforced the workforce in autumn, but at the moment the Nursing stock is “at zero”, admits Asensio López. Hence, nurses from different services are being referred to the first line against Covid. The ICUs, in particular, are being reinforced mainly with nurses from the operating rooms. This, together with the high hospital occupancy, is one of the causes of the stoppage of non-urgent or priority surgical activity.

As for doctors, hospitals are recruiting professionals from different medical specialties for ‘Covid teams’. At the Reina Sofía there are cardiologists, nephrologists and allergists in these units, and rheumatologists and endocrinologists will be joining them shortly. The same happens in Morales Meseguer, where there are also oncologists, and in La Arrixaca.

The Nursing stock is “at zero”, which forces the Covid plants to be covered with personnel from other units and services



Faced with the threat of collapse, the SMS will not grant permits, vacations or licenses “except in exceptional cases,” according to a resolution by the general director of Human Resources, Pablo Alarcón, published yesterday. “We are facing an exceptional situation, not seen until now and that will require an extraordinary effort from all professionals,” Alarcón warns in the resolution.

In addition, the MIRs have been mobilized, which will be at the disposal of the device against Covid regardless of their service or reference unit.

The collapse also affects Primary. In area II, Miranda’s office has been closed, and more closures are on the table to safeguard “the safety of patients,” explains Management. Patients will be cared for at the referral health center.