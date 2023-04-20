In fact, with the advent of the twenty-ninth day of Ramadan, Khartoum missed any of the usual manifestations of the feast, which was embodied in the intense crowding in the markets, and the smell of making cakes in homes, which was replaced by the smell of death and the desperate attempts of its residents to find safe ways to exit to other regions or regions that might It is less dangerous in light of the bullets pouring down in the center of Khartoum, which does not differentiate between the military and civilians. Conservative data indicate that more than 200 of them were killed, most of them while trying to go out into the street in search of urgent foodstuffs.

Fatima, who lives in the Buri neighborhood in eastern Khartoum, which is considered one of the many neighborhoods whose residents have become at the center of the battle that has erupted since Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, says that leaving the house is considered a kind of suicide, as one does not know if he will really return or not. “With only one or two days remaining for Eid, we feel very sad because we were unable to bring joy to the hearts of our children,” she explains.

Despite the twenty-four-hour truce that began at six in the evening on Wednesday, the streets of Khartoum seemed completely empty of pedestrians, and in many cases you can hardly find even a functioning pharmacy because fear is the master of the situation.

Adel Nour, a ready-made clothing trader, points out that the merchants are unable to display their goods on the streets, as is the custom during the last week of Ramadan, which usually witnessed a relentless movement and the markets for clothing, baked goods, sweets and furniture flourished greatly.

“We have lost the Eid season, and no one can risk his life in light of these deteriorating security conditions,” Al-Nour told Sky News Arabia.

And there are no signs of an end to the fighting so far, which may make it difficult for people to visit each other to exchange congratulations or make a child like Noha enjoy a new dress and a new joy of Eid with her peers in the neighborhood in which she lives and with whom she no longer plays in the street since the war bullets began. The first last Saturday.