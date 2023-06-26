Smoke from the fires of Canada in Vigo, this Monday. MIGUEL RIOPA (AFP)

The hundreds of fires that are ravaging Canada are already noticeable even in Spain, some 7,000 kilometers away: the smoke from the area has reached Galicia and Portugal this Monday. “It is an unusual episode, it is striking that the particles have traveled such a long distance,” says Francisco Infante, delegate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in Galicia. In cities like Vigo, a haze could be seen during the day, although most of the particles are found in the upper part of the atmosphere and diffuse when they touch the Peninsula, so they are not expected to affect air quality. According to official data, Canadian fires have burned 7.2 million hectares this year —24 times more than everything that burned in Spain last year—, of which 1.4 have been charred in the last seven days. Climate change will make these episodes more and more frequent.

“Satellite images show that the band of smoke from Canada has reached the Peninsula this Monday. However, the concentration of particles is very low, which is why it has only been seen in Galician coastal areas. When they hit the ground, they fade away. The highest concentrations are occurring in the highest levels of the atmosphere, not on the surface”, confirms the Aemet spokesperson. And he continues: “It is normal that we receive meteorological phenomena from that country, because the storms that we experience in winter are usually generated there, but the matter generated by the combustion of forests tends to disperse; For it to have reached us there must have been gigantic fires.”

Canadian smoke in the Noia estuary, this Monday. OSCAR CORRAL

Mark Parrington, a scientist with the Atmospheric Monitoring Service of copernicusHe adds: “Long-range smoke travel on an intercontinental scale is not that unusual when fire emissions increase. Normally, this displacement occurs higher in the atmosphere (between 2 and 8 kilometers), where the atmospheric life is longer and the winds are stronger.

Ferran Dalmau-Rovira, an expert in forest management, gives figures: “In Canada, 7.2 million hectares have already burned, which exceeds the worst historical figure in the country in four decades, which is 7.1 million in 1995. And there is still half the year left”. The expert, who has consulted the data from the Canadian Center against Forest Fires (CIFFC, in English), explains: “Lightning generated by storms is usually responsible for half of the Canadian fires and burns 85% of the surface. These episodes cause simultaneous fires, which are also fanned by strong winds, and that makes it very difficult to fight them.” At this time, there are 461 active fires, of which 237 are out of control, and there are already 2,880 experienced so far this year. The climate emergency, with its rising temperatures and extreme weather events, is driving this type of huge fire, which is expected to become increasingly intense and virulent.

The complete team of the entire Spanish contingent sent to fight the fires in Canada, in an image published by the Association of Workers of the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigades. RR SS

To collaborate in the extinction efforts, Spain has sent almost a hundred forest firefighters and other professionals, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. Of these, 27 come from Teresa Ribera’s own department, and the rest from various autonomous communities: 25 from the Special Emergency and Immediate Response Unit (ERICAM) of the Community of Madrid, and members of the Forest Fire Prevention and Extinction Service. from Castilla-La Mancha, firefighters from Catalonia, from the Murcia Fire Defense Unit, and from other autonomies.

Little effect on health

Will that smoke have any effect on the weather? Parrington, from the European Copernicus program, believes not: “Most of the smoke generally travels at high altitudes and it is not likely to have direct effects on the weather in Spain. If the smoke is dense enough, some small reductions in surface temperatures could occur in the vicinity of the smoke plume. Smoke-weather interactions are numerous and complex and an active field of research.”

On the other hand, it can affect people with respiratory pathologies, according to Perla Valenzuela, secretary of Occupational and Environmental Respiratory Diseases of the Spanish Society of Pneumology (Separ): “The forest fire has toxic smoke, although with less harmful residues than other industrial fires, and transports particulate matter — known as PM₂.₅ particles — which can affect people with respiratory diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).” Symptoms can be itchy nose and eyes, coughing, and throat irritation. “When these types of episodes are very intense, the emergencies of these patients tend to increase, so if the air quality drops below the regular level, it is recommended that they not do physical activity outdoors and close the windows and doors of their houses,” he continues. she.

The Aemet forecast does not expect air quality to be affected by this smoke. Its spokesman, Infante, points out that the Saharan dust intrusions that Spain periodically experiences do have a high concentration of PM ₂.₅ particles that harm health and can affect breathing, while in this case it is expected that the quality of the air is “reasonably good, and the concentration of particles will decrease this Tuesday until it almost disappears on Wednesday.”

