Pablo Sánchez del Valle with a copy of the book ‘Confined Smiles’, in one of the windows exhibited in the exhibition. / AG / AGM

A long time ago I read in The Little Prince: «Take my smile, it is something small but it will always know how to shine in your heart». The photographer Pablo Sánchez del Valle exhibited for two months in El Batel ‘Confined smiles’, 150 images of acquaintances, friends and family who from their balconies, gardens, windows or doors dedicated their smile to the photo