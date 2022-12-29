The Argentine landed at dawn in the capital: “I’ve already spoken to Mourinho”. Objective to return to the field already for the resumption of the championship against Bologna
Baseball cap with upside-down visor, a smile that says a lot about the days spent in Argentina celebrating the World Cup victory – between Buenos Aires and Laguna Larga – and a face that betrays a little tiredness from the transoceanic flight just faced. This is how Paulo Dybala introduced himself to the Roma and Seleccion fans who braved the cold and the Roman night to welcome Joya to Fiumicino. The Giallorossi number 21 landed around 5.30 at the Roman airport where, in addition to two drivers from the Giallorossi club, journalists and fans were waiting for him. A great desire to sign the shirts – yellow and red and Argentina – but above all to clarify things. Because Paulo already has Roma in mind. “I’ve already heard Mourinho” he let slip before getting on the van that took him to his home in the Casal Palocco area.
Immediately on the pitch
Dybala will immediately return to work under the orders of the Special One. The first session is scheduled for this morning at 11. Tomorrow instead the last friendly test – behind closed doors – with the Viterbese in Trigoria. La Joya will follow a schedule that should allow him to be available to the coach as soon as the championship resumes. The goal is to see him on the pitch on 4 January at the Olimpico against Bologna.
December 29, 2022
