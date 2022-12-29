Baseball cap with upside-down visor, a smile that says a lot about the days spent in Argentina celebrating the World Cup victory – between Buenos Aires and Laguna Larga – and a face that betrays a little tiredness from the transoceanic flight just faced. This is how Paulo Dybala introduced himself to the Roma and Seleccion fans who braved the cold and the Roman night to welcome Joya to Fiumicino. The Giallorossi number 21 landed around 5.30 at the Roman airport where, in addition to two drivers from the Giallorossi club, journalists and fans were waiting for him. A great desire to sign the shirts – yellow and red and Argentina – but above all to clarify things. Because Paulo already has Roma in mind. “I’ve already heard Mourinho” he let slip before getting on the van that took him to his home in the Casal Palocco area.