This Friday, October 2, the World Smile Day, established in 1999 by artist Harvey Ball, creator of the famous Smiley face, and that in this 2020 takes on special relevance. In a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and in which uncertainty, fear and anxiety rule the lives of many, the use of a smile can help to face the situation in a more positive way. The doctor Jose Antonio Lopez Moreno, neuropsychologist from the Complutense University of Madrid, explains the benefits that smiling has for our well-being, especially for the smallest of the house, and what are the keys to face, or help them face, with a good attitude, complex scenarios like the one we go through. In addition, the use of the mask, mandatory for all those over six years of age, prevents us from showing, the children showing, their smile.

QUESTION. Although, in some communities, children between the ages of three and six must wear a mask, in most of them the little ones do not. What are the benefits of being able to smile freely during school hours, with the rest of your bubble group?

ANSWER. I believe that, first of all, and in a general way, it must be considered that young children are the least affected by the pandemic, in the field of health and on a psychological level. The incidence rate of the disease is low at these ages and, most importantly, they are very flexible, unlike when we become adults. The smile is one of the fundamental emotions, and the fact of not wearing a mask facilitates social interaction. Therefore, it is true that basic emotional communication would be restricted in those children who wear a mask.

P. Returning to the above, how does not being able to smile at their classmates affect them to children from three to six years who must wear a mask in school?

R. Children are more flexible than adults and can find alternative ways, more creative and free than the elderly, who have limited options. They can use play and the body much more to convey emotions. To this day, as events are unfolding, my opinion is that, in most cases, there will not be a consequence that is indelible in their memories. What I see most worrying is how the pandemic is influencing parents and the consequences this has on children. Here I think that the influence on children can be more long-term.

P. For all these reasons, what is the importance of smiling for children and adolescents?

R. The smile is a basic communication tool. If we want to simplify a drawing that expresses an emotion to the maximum, there are three fundamental things: the eyes, the eyebrows and the lips. That is, when we have our mouths covered with a mask we have at least 33% of our emotional communication restricted. However, it is true that, in children, especially those of younger age, in whom their behavior is reinforced and rewarded with a smile from the teacher, they lose that gratification a little more. In contrast, when we become adults, our behavior is not so controlled by others and we can establish our behavior, even though they show us more or less approval with their smile.

Q. How can families play with their children to smile more despite the pandemic?

A. Each family has different habits and characteristics. However, you should have some considerations that are always an added value. And this implies doing activities outdoors. Children are not only devouring our attention, they also need a higher rate of activity. It’s hard to imagine someone sad with more movement. And the opposite is also true, depressive feelings make us more immobile. Therefore, by way of conclusion, we can affirm that, by increasing the levels of physical activity, and if possible outside (with the added value of strengthening the immune system from allergies), it is more likely that we will be able to increase the good humor of our little ones.

P. And adolescents, the most sociable, how can they promote it?

R. Adolescence is one of the most delicate periods, because you stop depending on external influences so much and you want to establish your own autonomy and personality. And, paradoxically, it is when they are most exposed to the influence of others. Therefore, I think it is interesting that parents provide models, reference figures that adolescents can choose to imitate. One of those models may be that she correctly uses humor or a smile in social interactions. The fact of offering a series of models, even if they come from social networks, where they can choose and not be imposed, increases the probability of success. The key is to offer them good references.

P. Parents, children and the importance of the smile.

R. I think all parents know how important it is to interact with their children through smiling. It is one of the tools that adults have to control the behavior of their children. By smiling when they behave well, and anger when they behave badly. Even though children don’t seem to respond to these cues, in the long run it counts. Our children will assimilate this constantly, and this will shape the personality of our children and the formation of their habits. They absorb it, I insist, even though it sometimes doesn’t seem like it. The probability of personal and professional success will depend, at least in part, on the social interactions that the person makes with their environment, and the smile is one of the best tools that a child should have established as a habit.

