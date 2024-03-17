It is a thought that arises during the rather Beatle-esque song 'Friend of a Friend': Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are the Lennon and McCartney of our time. But without any of them being torn from life. They were able to continue to grow, explore, adventure, and when their regular job in Radiohead was on the back burner during the pandemic, pour their creativity into The Smile. It makes you think about what Lennon could have done in the creative tandem with McCartney. What if, what if…

I can already hear the skeptics sighing: difficult comparison, Van der Ploeg. That's true. Perhaps it is the melancholic nature of The Smile's music that evoked those kinds of thoughts on Saturday evening in the Afas Live in Amsterdam. In any case, it is the same kind of genius and pleasure in being able to move completely freely within a rock idiom that those musicians have in common.

In any case, the comparison with Radiohead is less difficult. Especially now that The Smile was in that big Afas Live, the feeling that it is a fun side project has disappeared. Large wall of light behind them, screens with live images of their grimaces and an audience of 6,000 people. They would probably have preferred to see this band in Paradiso, where the lucky few could still watch them in 2022. And yet it was striking how well The Smile came out in that enormous black box. It has become a well-trained band, who knew enough by looking at each other and performed even the smallest songs in a big way. Even if the hard stroboscope climax in the expanding 'Bending Hectic' doesn't quite hit the mark, they get away with it. The only thing missing were the strings that you sometimes hear on the recordings – there is still something to be desired.

Some dissonance

Still, plenty happened during the instrumental musical chairs by Yorke, Greenwood, Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner and guest musician Robert Stillman, who added plenty of color on sax and clarinet. Greenwood played guitar with bow, then harp again and a little later, when he had already sat at an effects panel, cello and bass guitar, a bit of piano. Yorke started on acoustic guitar, with the gently shuffling title track of Wall of Eyes, but also played bass guitar, electric guitar, an organ and beautiful piano – such as in the encore 'You Know Me!'. (Yorke, when he announces it: “No you don't”). In fact, only Skinner remained seated, although he also started pushing the controls on a mixing console during the sultry 'Waving A White Flag'.

The only dissonance occurs when Yorke suddenly stops 'Read the Room' and starts barking at the emergency services. „Do your fucking job”, he growls, pointing at someone who has apparently fallen to the ground in the middle of the room. Those poor medics had barely finished trying to get someone else back on their feet, out of Yorke's line of sight, and they were pushing through the crowd again. Nothing human is also foreign to the overprotective Yorke. And maybe 'Read the Room' became – what's in a name – extra spiky. Certainly the second half was their most angry, intense song on Saturday.

„Forget everything you knew/ as it all pans wide/ like a newborn child”, Yorke sang in 'Pana-Vision', beautifully on the piano. The comparison with other artists and bands no longer matters. The Smile is a new entity that we cannot ignore.