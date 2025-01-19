The successive increases in recent years have brought the amount of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) closer to the objective of it being 60% of the average salary in Spain, but territorial differences persist, accentuated by adding the gender factor.

This week, the Ministry of Labor opened the negotiation on the 2025 SMI with a proposed increase of 50 euros, up to 1,184 euros per monththe highest in the expert report, but which the unions see as insufficient if it is not guaranteed that it is exempt from paying taxes.

After the last increase a year ago, The minimum wage reached 58.91% of the average wage in Spain, 4.4 points more than in 2021. However, territorial differences in the labor market mean that the SMI already exceeds 70% of the average salary in Extremadura (72.42%) and has not yet reached 50% in the country. Basque (49.13%).

Added to this the gender factor, The minimum wage is currently equivalent to more than three quarters of the average remuneration of Extremaduran workers. (specifically 76.9%) and on the other hand it barely exceeds 45% of what a salaried man earns in the Basque Country (45.24%).

Should the SMI be territorialized?

These percentages They are the result of relating the current SMI, set at 1,134 euros per month or 15,876 euros in annual calculationand the data from the latest Salary Structure Survey, published by the INE on September 23, although with data from 2022.

Above 66% are also the Canary Islands (68.74%), Castilla-La Mancha (66.84%), Murcia (66.56%) and Andalusia (66.03%) and Asturias (59%) are below 60%. .36%), the Balearic Islands (58.48%), Catalonia (55.17%), Navarra (54.39%) and Madrid (50.83%), as well as Euskadi.

In absolute figures, the differences exceed 10,000 euros, since If a SMI recipient in Extremadura is 6,046 euros per year below the average salary in the region -7,220 euros for a Canary Islander or a little less than 8,000 for those from Castile-Manche and Murcia-, a Basque person is 16,437 euros and a person from Madrid is 15,354 euros on average.

This has led the unions ELA, LAB, ESK, Steilas, Etxalde and Hiru to register in the Basque and Navarrese parliaments a popular legislative initiative that aims to give the institutions of both communities the ability to establish their own minimum wage.

An idea that was expressed years ago by the president of the CEOE employers’ association, Antonio Garamendi, who advocated for evaluate a legislative change that allows applying interprofessional minimum salaries differentiated by territory, although the Secretary of State for Labor, Joaquín Pérez Rey, then immediately ruled it out because “it would have devastating effects in terms of market unity.”

More differences between men and women as well

The differences are even greater if the gender factor is also taken into account, since the amount of the SMI represents already 77% of the average salary of Extremaduran female workers but only 45% of that of Basque male employees.

While in the case of men only in five communities, all in the south, The minimum interprofessional salary is met to be at least 60% of the average salary -Extremadura 68.52%, the Canary Islands 67.30%, Castilla-La Mancha 61.50%, Andalusia 60.69% and Murcia 60.50% -, in the case of women they are more than double .

Of the eleven communities in which this premise is met in the case of women, Extremadura is the only one in which the SMI exceeds 70% of the average salary of female workers (72.42%), while the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Andalusia, Galicia and Castilla y León are between 65 and 67% and The Valencian Community, La Rioja, Cantabria and Aragón range between 61 and 65%.

As in the case of men, the 60% target is still far away for women in the Basque Country (49.13%) and Madrid (50.83%), it is somewhat closer in Navarra (54.39%). and Catalonia (55.17%) and is close in the Balearic Islands (58.48%) and Asturias (59.36%).

More than 20% of people from Extremadura, the Canary Islands or Murcia earn the SMI

According to an estimate made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy after the increase a year ago, 14.4% of salaried people in Spain received a remuneration equivalent to the SMI, an average percentage that isExtremadura (21.7%), the Canary Islands (21.5%) and Murcia (20.1%) were widely surpassed, and from which Navarra (6.9%), the Balearic Islands (7.5%) and the Basque Country (7.5%) were far away. 6%).

That estimate revealed that six out of every 10 workers who received the SMI and who therefore benefited resided in Andalusia, Madrid, the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

Specifically, Of the 2.46 million workers receiving the SMI, 510,500 were then residents of Andalusia (20.7% of the total).387,300 in Madrid (15.7%), 306,400 in the Valencian Community (12.4%) and 300,100 in Catalonia (12.1%).

The rest of the workers who received the minimum wage were 174,900 residents of the Canary Islands; 135,900, in Galicia; 116,700, in Castilla y León; 108,100, in Murcia; 99,100, in Castilla-La Mancha; 72,900, in Extremadura; 61,000, in the Basque Country; 52,100, in Aragon; 46,200, in Asturias; 33,900, in the Balearic Islands; 24,500, in Cantabria; 17,400, in Navarra; and 14,600, in La Rioja.