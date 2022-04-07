It may be just a feeling, as a result of being attached at some point in life, or in a place, or some face, all of this may happen and become in life a lived reality that cannot get rid of its tender fingers, and it cannot be stripped from its velvet coat because it has become in feelings a part of The ego cannot be separated from it or disintegrated from its delicious predicament.

But during Ramadan, the psychological state seems more amenable to indulging in this unique and amazing emotional matter, which is very influential in the course of life during a whole month in which the soul becomes subject to some smell, trapped within the space of that smell, as if the soul in this month is a homeless fugitive who was suddenly arrested, and became In the beautiful captivity, he is wooded in the forest of feelings, and the weeds of time are mowed, as if he is a superman in a time in which there are many paranormalities, as the locks of life become enlarged to the point of aggravation, and the methods and solutions are closed.

You may encounter someone, and he makes a statement to you that you may consider strange, and he says to you: In Ramadan, my life is turned upside down, and I turn into a romantic person, I love calm, and isolate something, and I do not prefer human encounters, whether in malls, or in places where people interact And friends may scold me for not making the usual visits, especially in this month, but no one can understand the spider ring that surrounds me in this month, and no one can know the secret that makes me refrain from others and sit in the invisibility chair, and sit in quiet corners, still and all What comes into my life is that smell, the smell of tortillas, which was pulled by fingers softer than frankincense sticks, on a hot plate, and the crushed flour on a low fire kept cracking, cracking and shriveling with flames, as I too was turning on the embers of eagerness, longing for such hours to come Terrible scene in every sense of the word.

And now I remember the smell, the smell of bread smoke, and the smell of the slightest perspiration flowing from that angelic body, and in its orbit I was a meteor drawn by a crumb, broken by a gleam and a cheek, like the rays of an eyeball. Or a cheek glint, or a flash of a lip, all of this happens while I am in Ramadan bliss, I was with childish feelings, healed from the eyes of a bird, and was thinner than a butterfly’s wing, I was passing through eras in my time, and Ramadan was attended with its coat drenched with the perfume of saffron, and the hiss of bread in the flourishing Ramadan stoves with dreams Little ones, the cat’s fluff has just grown on their cheeks, and they are humping through life like seagulls, looking for a scent that expands from the horizon of wings and casts the sparks of that obsession that refuses to leave the soul.

Ramadan is a month in which the sails of words are manifested, and diving ships are honored to go far in the travel stations, in order to hunt the pearls of memory, milk the udders of deer and build bridges between times.

Ramadan deserves to be a place for a new language, and a page for a story wider than the eyes of the woman Hawraa.