The eye has been satiated with sorrows over the past years. We follow “our young and our elders,” and we say we are not satisfied with them yet, the last of them was yesterday the venerable lady “Afra”, the wife of Sheikh Mejren, that judge who used to wear thick eyeglasses on his tired eyes, which the people in Al Ain did not know Their bulk did not decipher a letter, nor did he know a pen, and his eyes were not tired in seeking knowledge and staying up late at nights, and those who wear medical glasses are few at that time, and they are counting on the fingers of one hand, including Dr. Kennedy, and Abdullah Kashimat, the driver of the exposed red chevirlet. Which was associated with the name of the glasses colloquially «Kashmah», and it was different from the glasses of Sheikh Mejren, as they were dark and covered the face, and its use was like a decoration, and to protect the air that blows from the window of the open «Shefflerite».

Sheikh Mejren was an example of commitment, spontaneity, non-intolerance, and stressing issues on people. He used to approach them for their simple understanding, and formulate them in their dialect that they know. Like people were not distinguished from them by clothing, appearance, or sign. Like clerics today, he wore a light white dress. And the ghutra shuddering whatever he was on his head, and when the cold got too hot for us, he covered my chest, and he rarely put a headband on his head, it was very simple, and the calmness of the situation, just like his walk, which resembles the walking of a cold shadow, not like the bare feet that pounding in the lane, nor Those scares that were returning the falaj before it spilled onto al-Amad at the time of Dahi.

He was light-flesh, skinny-brown, on the face of the knowledgeable, and the patience of the writers and calligraphers, he remained in that form, the image of the old memory does not differ from the image of today at a later age, despite all the distances of the age that exceeded a hundred by ten years, and the shoulder bowed slightly, and no longer He walks his daily journey, and left to another place in the city of Al-Ain that he knew like his palm, just as his friend and neighbor Ahmed Al-Muhairi, who embodied purity and righteousness, was absent, and the little speech was clear, like his neighbor Sheikh Mejren who was the destination of people even if they needed worldly advice No religious, it was the place of their trust, and the source of their approval, not alienating, as much as he preached, people sought him, so he sought them with goodness and affection, and the goodness of man when knowledge raised him, so he would grow in everyone’s eyes.

I remembered the time that had passed, and the good people whose farewells shook us, which was one of the stories of our first people, and how they were walking on guidance and the straight path, they were heralds of bliss, and warning about what is better, they walked among us in righteousness and charity, they did not differ from people, and were not distinguished, no They monopolize Paradise for them, and they do not threaten others with fire. Religion is in dealing, and supplication does not block a door for it. They pass by “Al-Baniani” who makes paper bags on the side of the eye, and they greet him, and they may ask about his sick daughter, and they deal with the owner of the shop coming from Barr Faris. By exchange, barter, advances and debt, and they do not know his religion, and it does not matter to them if he was praying on a “cranium or soil” from Karbala, and the foreigner was only calling him red, as a social humor, and they did not mean the infidel and the atheist, and they share the morsel with him. The neighbors are born, because it contradicts the character of men, but they do not disavow it, society is their people, and the people are their people, their loyalty to the homeland, and the ruler of the house, they are the counselors of righteousness and prosperity, and they do not terrorize people, nor do they arouse them to fight the family, servants and the country in order to the desires of Satan.

Sheikh Mejren was an example of the pure obedience of yesterday, and just as the eye loved, the eye kept all its details, the beauty of his things, the fragrance of his generosity, his line of life, and his wade, which was like the cold shadow walking towards palms with the scent of the first people, and yesterday his successor, the honorable lady Afra girl Abdullah Al-Marri, perhaps a meeting that brings them together in the shadows of bliss, just as they lived in their world full of goodness in them and their deeds, and with the supplication of the first good people who, when they love someone, put him on the heads of their turbans, and redeem him with the water of “Al-Ain”.