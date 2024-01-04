“You've seen Saltburn?”, has become a recurring question since the film directed by Emerald Fennell arrived on Prime Video on December 21. For those who have not seen it, it is clarified: “Jacob Elordi's.” The 26-year-old Australian actor, known for his role as Nate Jacobs in the series Euphoriaor more recently for playing Elvis Presley himself in the film Priscilla, by Sofia Coppola, has finished conquering the public with this black comedy in which he plays the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton. Above all, thanks to one scene in particular, which is already being talked about as “the bathtub scene” and which does not stop generating comments on social networks. And not only that, since the Etsy platform has also found a way to monetize the euphoria over Jacob Elordi by marketing his alleged scent through a scented candle inspired by that specific moment in the film.

The film tells the story of Oliver Quick – played by Barry Keoghan – a misfit Oxford student who stops feeling out of place among his rich classmates when Felix (Elordi) begins to introduce him to his world and even invites him in. the summer on his peculiar family farm. Oliver's obsession with Felix has one of its highlights in this already famous scene in which his character sips the remains of the dirty water from the bathtub in which his partner has bathed – and masturbated – for minutes. before. Now Etsy promises that anyone can surround themselves with that aroma with this candle that she has named The water in the bathtub by Jacob Elordi and which he shamelessly describes as reminiscent of that moment.

“There is nothing like the smell of a quality candle, especially when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness smells like. Is it the sweet smell of vanilla? A warm spicy aroma? A soft sea breeze?” the platform asks. Beyond the striking name, there is little genuine about the fragrance, since the website gives the option to choose between up to three different aromas to supposedly emulate the actor's perfume: vanilla, comforting spices and sea breeze. “Jacob Elordi, or Felix Catton, is the epitome of refined elegance and captivating charm. Our Jacob Elordi Bathing Water Candle captures the essence of this charismatic figure and offers a sensory experience like no other. Let the flickering flame and captivating aroma transport you to the world of Saltburn by Emerald Fennell, where fantasy and reality intertwine,” the product is advertised.

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi attend the GQ Men of the Year 2023 Party at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre (Getty Images for GQ)

Not only the film, but the candle itself has starred thousands of reactions on X and TikTok. Actor Barry Keoghan (Dublin, 31 years old), Elordi's partner in the film and the true protagonist of the scene – and nominated for a Golden Globe for this role – has joked about it. “I already have 10 of them,” commented to a Variety journalist this Wednesday, January 3, at the inauguration of the pop-up of Louis Vuitton in West Hollywood. “They are all burning in my house right now,” he added ironically. Elordi has not said anything about the sail, but he has spoken about the bathtub moment, of which he is especially proud. “I was very excited when I read that scene. Because… you don't really see things like that in conventional movies,” he acknowledged. in an interview with Stream Wars on December 30: “So it's great that [a la directora Emerald Fennell] “He was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people in that way.”

In November 2023, Fennell herself described Saltburn as a “lick the rich, suck the rich, and then bite the rich and swallow them” kind of movie. To smell The water in the bathtub by Jacob Elordi You have to spend a minimum of 30 euros – there are different versions from different sellers – but the price of the candle increases with shipping costs from the United States of more than 20 euros that can almost double it. It is handmade – the platform directly connects artisans with their potential customers – and, according to Etsy, it is “vegan, completely natural and non-toxic.” “Hot and humid. Burn slowly”, she notices a suggestive message under the label of another of the candles inspired by the actor.

The actor Jacob Elordi in a scene from the film 'Saltburn'. MRC Film (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

Before this great idea from Etsy to take advantage of the success of an actor that has nothing to do with the product itself, Gwyneth Paltrow was already the queen of scented candles with scents that are impossible to go unnoticed. In 2020, the actress made headlines around the world by launching through her lifestyle and wellness website, Goopa series of scented candles calls This smells like my vagina for a cost of 75 dollars, which was later followed by the version This smells like my orgasm. She herself defended the project as something that “started as a joke” and that has become a defense of how “incredible” it is “to be a woman.” “It's a bit like a subversive candle for all of us,” she said in an interview on the morning show. Today in 2022. A defense of smell to the rich to make them even richer.