The smell of Helsinki | In a national park in Latvia, people wonder about the theory of Helsinki's looseness – “I haven't smelled anything here”

According to the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there can also be other explanations for the smell than the Latvian marshes.

“It is an interesting theory”, Latvian Agnese Balandiņa says and laughs at the estimate that the strange slug spotted in Helsinki on Sunday came from the Latvian Ķemeri marshland.

Balandiņa works as the director of the center in Ķemeri National Park, which is located 400 kilometers from Helsinki. That's exactly where the Finnish Meteorological Institute located the source of Helsinki's strange smell in its assessment presented on Sunday.

Balandiņa told HS on Sunday evening that the case has been talked about among his colleagues all day.

On Sunday during the day in Helsinki, a persistent smell of sewage and sulfur was noticed, in the same way as on the previous Sunday.

On Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute explained the strange smell as chemical processes taking place deep in the Latvian swamp that produce the smell of sulfur. These compounds would have simmered under the snow all winter, and when they melted, they would have been released into the air in greater abundance than usual.

As far as Finland, the smell would have come with the south wind that blew on Sunday.

However, Balandiņa does not find the theory credible, because the smell detected in Helsinki has not been noticed at all in Ķemer.

“I myself live in the Ķemeri area, but I haven't smelled anything. We are worried that all the smell has escaped to Finland,” Balandiņa jokes.

According to Balandiņa, the theory of the Finnish Meteorological Institute is correct to the extent that smelly mineral compounds are actually produced in Ķemer deep under the swamp, and these come to the surface in the area's lakes and springs.

According to Balandiņa, you can smell a strange smell in Ķemer if you stand near the spring. However, according to him, there is hardly any sulfur in the air.

“I can't imagine where this is from [Helsingin haju] will.”

Meteorology meteorologist on duty at the facility Jani Parviainen stated to HS on Sunday evening that there may be other explanations for the strange smell than the marshes of Ķemeri.

“This was just a theory, no one has verified this,” says Parviainen.

According to Parviainen, the theory started when looking at where the air masses above Helsinki come from. Southern winds blew from the Baltics on Sunday.

A week ago, around the time the smell was detected, the wind was blowing from the direction of Estonia and Russia. At that time, the Russian media reported a strange smell in St. Petersburg as well.

However, the origin of the smell has remained a mystery so far, and it is not known if the smells on two different Sundays are related.