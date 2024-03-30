OfElena Meli and Danilo di Diodoro

When you get sick, your metabolism changes and the chemical composition of your fluids alters. The challenge is to identify barely perceptible odors in the early stages of the disease

What does theodor we have? Much more

of what we can think, starting with our state of health. The history of Joy Milne, an English nurse that she realized she was capable of «smell» Parkinson's: it happened to her with her husband, she started to smell an unusual aroma on him damp moss well 12 years before diagnosis. The nurse, who she had realized she was since she was little

thesensitive to odors and often for example “smelled” the diabetes in his

patients recognizing the characteristic aroma of chetonic bodies typical of

disease, she understood the correlation between her husband's smell and Parkinson's a few years later, when, attending support groups for Parkinson's patients, she realized that all the patients had the same smell as her.

Volatile organic compounds Joy Milne's story is more than an anecdote, because it has

started research that brought in experts from the Manchester Institute of

Technology to identify some time ago three volatile organic compounds which are higher in patients (eicosane, hippuric acid and octodecanal) and one, perillic aldehyde, which is in short supply. They would be a sort of “olfactory signature” of the disease, present well before the problem manifests itself with symptoms; Subsequent studies have proven that under laboratory conditions they can be identified in human sebum about 4 thousand compoundsof which 500 change in people with Parkinson's compared to healthy people.

So the researchers now want to test their test, which has an accuracy of 95 percent in the laboratory, also in the clinic.

The electronic nose A human or electronic “nose” capable of smelling diseases even before they give symptoms, just by recognizing how body odor changes when something is wrong, would be of great help in many cases. Set up a olfactory test early for Parkinson's, for example, would be a success, because the clinical signs of the disease arrive when around half of the neurons that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine have been lost.

Joy Milne, the nurse who started the studies that are identifying the odorous signature of Parkinson's, is certainly a person gifted with hyperosmiain simple terms is a exquisite nose which could act as a "human sensor" of diseases: in the many scientific tests to which it was subjected to help scientists identify the "perfume" of Parkinson's it only made a mistake once in recognizing patients from healthy people just by smelling their sweat, but after eight months ago, the man who according to her was ill also received the diagnosis, but according to the neurologists, no. This neurological disease is not the only one that can be detected "by nose": research is demonstrating that when you get sick your metabolism changesthe chemical composition of body fluids alters and thus we produce specific and unique volatile organic compounds, different in different pathologies and such as to become them a "signature", then emitting them through the breath but also through the skin, urine or feces.

Diagnosis with smells After all, he is nothing new: the doctor of ancient Greece Hippocrates diagnosed liver disease by smelling his patients' breath and even a Sanskrit medical text dating back to the 6th century BC, the Sushruta Samhita, urged doctors to smell patients to make diagnoses. In more recent years, typical odors related to specific pathologies have been identified and are simple to identify because they are strong, perceivable even by those who do not have a trained nose: this is the case of breath that tastes like cooked cabbage in those who have pathologies that involve the inability to metabolize an amino acid that contains sulphur, methionine, or someindicative fruity litho of ketosis in those suffering from diabetes. Equally recognizable are thefishy smell on the breath of those with kidney problemsbecause if the kidneys do not work, urea accumulates which then passes into the lungs and is exhaled with the breath, or that of sweetish musk typical of liver failure and cirrhosis, which the ancients already called “foetor hepaticus”.

Even many bacterial infections involve the formation of odorous volatile organic compounds and they could be diagnosed by nose: streptococci, for example, produce diacetyl, a molecule that tastes like butter or caramel, while staphylococci metabolize amino acids in sweat and sebum leading to the release of isovaleric acid, which "smells" like used sneakers or mature cheese; L'hydrogen sulfide produced by Helicobacter pylori in the stomach makes the breath smell of rotten eggscandida infection is recognized because ethanol and acetaldehyde synthesized by the fungus give a typical odorous note that smells of brewer's yeast or bread. The challenge, however, is to identify even more subtle and barely perceptible odors that form in the early stages of diseases even more serious, such as neurodegenerative diseases or tumors, so as to allow increasingly early diagnosis and treatment: the so-called «volatolomic» is a new area of ​​research in which chemists, engineers and materials scientists are trying to identify the unique olfactory signature of countless diseases and then to create electronic tools capable of recognizing them.

«Discover tumors» A first “encyclopedia” of the odorous signals of different types of tumors was published some time ago on NanoResearch and precisely on early diagnosis of cancer many efforts are being concentrated: in Italy, for example, the Diag-Nose project by Humanitas and the Polytechnic of Milan has led to the creation of a electronic nose that smells prostate cancer in urine with high accuracy, which in the very early stages of the disease is even better than that of the usual biopsies with which a limited part of tissue is analyzed. The prototype seems capable of also distinguish between low or high aggressive tumors: the first clinical tests to validate the method are scheduled for this year and it is a project which, like many others to create electronic noses, seeks to imitate the extraordinary olfactory abilities of dogs. Various research has shown that these animals, properly trained, are able to recognize patients who have cancer (prostate, but also colorectal or lung) just by smelling them: a study by Humanitas Mater Domini of Castellanza has demonstrated for example, the accuracy of canine prostate cancer diagnosis can be up to 97 percent.

Recognize the disease reliably Dogs' olfactory receptors are thousands of times more efficient than human ones and their olfactory bulb is three times larger than ours, but using them as a standard diagnostic method in the clinic is not practicable, not only due to the objective logistical difficulty but also because it can be a difference in accuracy between one dog and another, or even in the same individual from one day to the next: the goal is therefore to create tools that, thanks to gas sensors and specific algorithms, are able to recognize the smell of illness in a reliable and repeatable way, “digitizing” the sense of smell.

Loss of smell is also useful for diagnosis Diseases may have their own specific smell to exploit for early diagnosis, but there is another connection between the sense

of smell and the possibility of recognizing some health problems early:

L'anosmiaor the complete loss of smellis not only one of the characteristic symptoms of Covid-19, but is increasingly proving to be one early marker of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as well as a symptom connected to problems such as depression because the more serious the mood disorder, the smaller the olfactory bulb becomes. Many autoimmune diseases, from multiple sclerosis

to rheumatoid arthritis, are on the other hand associated with a decline or alterations

of smell, to the point that these pathologies according to Richard Doty, expert in

sense of smell from the University of Pennsylvania, they may have a viral cause

unknown given that many viruses, not just SARS-CoV-2 or those of

colds, «disturb» i olfactory neurons. The decline in ability to

distinguishing odors is also one of the first signs of aging: over the years the sense of smell worsens and after the age of 70, for example, sI estimate that one in five people can no longer correctly identify the smell of smoke, one in three that of gas. A problem that should not be overlooked, given that the risk of dying within ten years is 46% higher for those who no longer have a good nose after the age of 70. According to experts, it could be due to the fact that, not sensing the odorous signals of health threats such as cigarette smoke or smog, we remain breathing them longer than would be advisable. Consider the correlations that emerged between smell and

health, it is not surprising that efforts are being made to develop tests for smell

simple but efficient: to date, olfactometry cannot give unequivocal indications and validated tests are long, complex and require accurate interpretation by experts.