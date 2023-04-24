Antonio Gaudí broke the canons established in his time with unique works that combine functionality and beauty. To check it, you just have to raise your head on a walk through Barcelona: the Sagrada Familia, Casa Batlló, Park Güell or the rooftop of La Pedrera have his stamp. But the surname “de Gaudí” is also used outside of Catalonia, on buildings in Comillas (Cantabria) or Astorga (León), which also have their curves. His famous phrase “the form follows the function, but the function must be previously conceived so that the form follows it”, sums up the philosophy and the legacy of the architect, which still inspires millions of artists around the world today, century and century. half after.

Imagining what a mobile phone designed by Gaudí would be like is a unique creative exercise. It would certainly have sinuous shapes and be packed with exquisite details. Technology could not be left out: the terminal would include the latest advances, such as a fantastic camera to capture his innovations in the most inspirational projects and videos.

With these wickers, and in order to pay homage to the Spanish genius, HONOR has developed its new device HONOR Magic5 Pro. The device masterfully combines functionality, innovation and design. At its front, it features a 6.81-inch quad-curved floating display, with ultra-narrow dual-curved symmetrical bezels on either side. On the rear cover, in the center, a triple star wheel-shaped chamber endows this smartphone of an overwhelming personality. It is, in short, a cutting-edge modernist work of art that would have impressed Gaudí himself.

Images captured in milliseconds

The functional advancement of mobile phones is truly amazing. In just over a decade we have gone from calling and sending text messages to carrying in our hand a terminal capable of satisfying the most diverse aspects of our lives. Photography, for example, has been one of the most developed utilities by smartphones in recent times. Capturing moments is as simple and addictive as taking your phone out of your pocket and pressing a button.

But not always the results are as expected. Hence the importance of having a solvent ally, such as HONOR Magic5 Pro. This model stands out for offering an exceptional photographic experience, for which it uses a triple main camera system, which includes a panoramic lens, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens, all with a 50 MP resolution.

Thanks to its larger sensor and larger aperture, HONOR Magic5 Pro captures and detects light better, resulting in high-definition photos with amazing detail. In addition, it improves image clarity thanks to its 3.5x optical and up to 100x digital zoom function, which uses Ultra Fusion Computational Optics technology to create sharp and detailed images.

This HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts the new HONOR Imagine Engine image engine, a Falcon millisecond capture algorithm. No more closed eyes in group photos! In addition, Super Night Capture allows you to shoot sharper and clearer scenes at night or in low-light situations.

The AI ​​Motion Sensing Capture function captures the best moment of a popular race or the highest point of a jump in an ultra-high definition frame.

A smartphone Guinness record holder

But innovation in photographic technology does not stop there. How many times do you try to immortalize a moving scene? Surely the failed attempts have been far superior to the successful ones. HONOR Magic5 Pro solves this problem in one fell swoop. The AI ​​Motion Sensing Capture function detects and immortalizes in an ultra-high definition frame the best moment of a popular race (we are in the middle of the marathon season) or the highest point of a jump. This technology has been tested in collaboration with Guinness World Records (until recently, ‘Guinness Book of Records’), capturing an official basketball world record attempt for the world’s highest dunk between the legs.

For budding cinematographers (a growing trend among users), the HONOR Magic5 Pro series also offers exciting solutions. It incorporates IMAX Enhanced Movie Master so that shooting and editing videos is at the level of the true professionals. TikTok fever and other social networks deserve to live up to it.

Battery proof… even for gamers

For optimal use of all the functionalities of a smartphone It is crucial that the battery accompanies: it is frustrating to stop the activity in search of a plug or restrict the use to saving mode. HONOR Magic5 Pro is unaware of these issues. It is equipped with a super battery of 5,100 mAh6 that offers a full day of uninterrupted use.

In addition, and in order not to penalize its usability in applications that consume a lot of energy, the terminal’s operating system (MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13) optimizes the device’s performance, while guaranteeing a higher frame rate. During video games, nothing will prevent you from enjoying the fantastic immersive viewing experience of the HONOR Magic5 Pro screen. Placing first or second is already a matter of your own merits, but with this device you are closer to the podium.

Technology that takes care of the look

In total, the human being spends more than five hours a day in front of the mobile screen. Visual fatigue or stinging eyes are some of the consequences of this overexposure. Depending on the quality of the screen and its functionalities, eye exhaustion is reached sooner or later.

HONOR Magic5 Pro equips a new screen luminance enhancement technology, which ensures clearer images in bright sunlight and offers best-in-class color accuracy. Likewise, and with the aim of avoiding eye overload, the terminal incorporates technology eye care low blue light emission and dynamic dimming that simulates natural light.

the night screen Circadian Night Displaya pioneer in the market, is another of the innovations to improve the comfort of HONOR Magic5 Pro. It is based on a PWM dimming technology (Pulse With Modulation) that minimizes screen flicker. A perfect solution for those who use their mobile just before going to sleep or spend long hours in front of their smartphone.