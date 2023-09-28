If we went back four decades in time and someone assured us that mobile phones would become essential in our lives, we would probably have called them crazy. However, today, almost 90% of the world’s population owns at least one smartphone, according to the statistical portal Statista. In Spain, 97% of citizens have one of these smart devices, as revealed by the Mobile Report prepared by the marketing company Distendia.

Today, mobile phones are careful works of technological engineering. Its versatility and ability to simplify everyday life know no limits. They have even relegated other constantly evolving devices, such as cameras, to oblivion. But this does not mean that people have stopped taking photos, on the contrary: they have chosen to do it differently. In fact, 60% of users of smartphone They evaluate the characteristics of the camera before deciding to buy it, according to Statista data.

Xiaomi 13T Series is the ideal choice for those who do not want to compromise on photographic quality or cutting-edge mobile technology. It is equipped with a stunning purpose-built professional Leica camera, ensuring exceptional image capture. It is no longer necessary to carry a machine on your shoulder: with Xiaomi, each snapshot becomes a true masterpiece.

Professional photography experience from Leica

The choice of an ally to certify and develop the lenses of a smartphone It is of utmost importance. Xiaomi has taken a step forward by partnering with Leica, a reference in the world of photography for more than a century. It is the first time that the Xiaomi T series integrates the experience and unmistakable hallmark of the iconic German optics manufacturer. The immortal photos of Alfred Eisenstaedt (The kiss of the marine in Times Square), Robert Capa (militiamen in the Spanish civil war), and many other icons by Henri Carter-Bresson, Robert Doisneau or Leni Riefenstahl are made with Leica. She took all the public photos of the long-lived Queen Elizabeth II of England with her leather-cased Leica.

The immortal photos of Alfred Eisenstaedt (‘The Marine’s Kiss’ in Times Square), Robert Capa (militiamen in the Spanish Civil War), and many other icons by Henri Carter-Bresson, Robert Doisneau or Leni Riefenstahl are made with the optics of a Leica

Thanks to this collaboration, all the photographic and video capabilities of Xiaomi 13T Series are based on a set of outstanding optical lenses. The main sensor is a 50 MP wide-angle lens with a 24mm equivalent focal length and a 7-pixel aspherical lens. What does this mean? Which is designed to capture the maximum possible light. This lens allows you to take sharp, detailed images in a variety of lighting conditions, whether backlit, refracting snow, direct light or vibrant urban night scenes.

In addition, Xiaomi 13T Series has a 50 MP telephoto lens with a focal length equivalent to 50 mm, optimal for capturing those closest and most personal moments. For lovers of panoramic shots, it includes a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a focal length of 15 mm. The subtlety of an insect perched on a flower, the 180º view of that impressive valley from the viewpoint, the movement of a children’s soccer game or the detail of a small spot on the skin to send by email to the dermatologist: everything is possible with the Xiaomi 13T series.

Xiaomi’s 13T series is available in three color options: Alpine Blue, Black, and Prairie Green (pictured).

Custom photography

Xiaomi 13T Series features two original Leica photography styles, Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look. Both automatically adjust images based on lighting conditions and shooting environment. It doesn’t matter where we are or when we want to capture that special moment, since the results will always be as close to those of a professional.

But that is not all. Xiaomi 13T Series also offers the freedom to express all your creativity in Pro mode. This feature, which made its debut on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, allows you to adjust the tone, tonality and texture of photos. This not only preserves details and colors during image processing, but also allows you to create and save presets to customize your own photography styles.

Six Leica filters, including the new Leica Sepia and Leica Blue, complete the array of technology applied to photography. The latter are designed to recreate the classic charm of photos, capturing Leica’s legendary aesthetic essence. Those who like to give a touch vintage Memories are in luck: realism nests in your phone.

Cinema-quality video

When it comes to preserving moving images, Xiaomi 13T Series is one step ahead. The rear cameras allow you to record 4K videos, regardless of the focal length. Is a quick edit necessary? The Xiaomi Gallery application provides the ability to add subtitles and additional soundtracks, and edit them by separate tracks. Creating short videos to upload to any platform or a personal blog requires almost no effort.

For its part, the Xiaomi 13T Pro version is compatible with 8K video recording, which means capturing even sharper and more dazzling images, with features that rival those of film productions. In addition, taking advantage of the 50 MP wide-angle camera, it is possible to record while walking; It is a perfect functionality to create a video blog or save animated memories of trips, also increasingly common when showing contacts the interior of an apartment or a hotel.

The 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display not only enhances the visual and gaming experience, but offers an astonishing 68 billion color gamut and supports HDR10+. This technology adjusts brightness and contrast on each frame, ensuring an accurate and detailed viewing experience.

Elegant design and stellar performance

Xiaomi 13T Series maintains the refined aesthetics of the manufacturer’s 13 series, betting on a minimalist and sophisticated design. Its 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display not only enhances the visual and gaming experience, but offers an astonishing 68 billion color gamut and supports HDR10+. This technology adjusts brightness and contrast on each frame, ensuring an accurate and detailed viewing experience.

Xiaomi’s 13T series is available in three color options: Alpine Blue, Prairie Green, and Black. The Alpine Blue finish is complemented by a Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather back cover, which has a soft texture, providing a premium look and optimal grip. On the other hand, the green and black models have shiny glass on the back of the case, a finish that gives a luxurious look to the device. Likewise, Xiaomi 13T Series has IP68 certification, which guarantees resistance to water and dust.