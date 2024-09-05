During the press conference at IFA 2024, TCL presented two new mid-range smartphones, the Nxtpaper models, equipped with matte screens designed to reduce eye strain. These devices, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G and the 50 Nxtpaper 5Ghowever, introduce a significant innovation compared to previous models: a button that activates the so-called “Max Ink Mode”, a monochrome mode that simulates the appearance of electronic ink.
The distinguishing feature of these new smartphones is the “Nxtpaper key”, a two-position slider that activates the monochrome mode, ideal for reading. This mode not only makes the screen similar to that of an e-reader, such as a Kindle, but also silences notifications and transforms app icons into a wireframe style, helping to create a more immersive reading experience. In addition, the “Max Ink Mode” extends battery life, activating a sort of ultra-power-saving mode that, according to TCL, allows up to seven days of continuous reading and 26 days of standby.
In addition to monochrome, both phones offer a large 6.8-inch display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a generous 5,010mAh battery. The Pro model stands out with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 512GB of internal storage, while the non-Pro version has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and 256GB of storage. The 50 Pro also comes with a few optional accessories, such as a flip case and a stylus.
The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper will be available in Europe for €299, with optional accessories available separately. The TCL 50 Nxtpaper will be available in Europe for €229.
The introduction of a dedicated monochrome mode is an interesting novelty in the smartphone landscape. While it is not yet clear whether this feature will have a significant impact on the market, the idea of being able to transform your smartphone into an e-reader with a simple gesture could appeal to those looking for a more comfortable and immersive reading experience.
What do you think? Do you like the idea of TCL, also to be able to disconnect from social media for a while? Let us know in the comments below.
#smartphone #Kindle #click #TCL #Nxtpaper
Leave a Reply