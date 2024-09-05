During the press conference at IFA 2024, TCL presented two new mid-range smartphones, the Nxtpaper models, equipped with matte screens designed to reduce eye strain. These devices, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G and the 50 Nxtpaper 5Ghowever, introduce a significant innovation compared to previous models: a button that activates the so-called “Max Ink Mode”, a monochrome mode that simulates the appearance of electronic ink.

The distinguishing feature of these new smartphones is the “Nxtpaper key”, a two-position slider that activates the monochrome mode, ideal for reading. This mode not only makes the screen similar to that of an e-reader, such as a Kindle, but also silences notifications and transforms app icons into a wireframe style, helping to create a more immersive reading experience. In addition, the “Max Ink Mode” extends battery life, activating a sort of ultra-power-saving mode that, according to TCL, allows up to seven days of continuous reading and 26 days of standby.

Stefan Strait introducing the new TCL Nxtpaper

In addition to monochrome, both phones offer a large 6.8-inch display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a generous 5,010mAh battery. The Pro model stands out with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 512GB of internal storage, while the non-Pro version has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and 256GB of storage. The 50 Pro also comes with a few optional accessories, such as a flip case and a stylus.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper will be available in Europe for €299, with optional accessories available separately. The TCL 50 Nxtpaper will be available in Europe for €229.

The introduction of a dedicated monochrome mode is an interesting novelty in the smartphone landscape. While it is not yet clear whether this feature will have a significant impact on the market, the idea of ​​being able to transform your smartphone into an e-reader with a simple gesture could appeal to those looking for a more comfortable and immersive reading experience.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of ​​TCL, also to be able to disconnect from social media for a while? Let us know in the comments below.