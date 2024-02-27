Depression revealed by the smartphone. Smiles, faces of joy, a shadowy look, frowned eyebrows, eyes lost in space. What people don't say can often be seen on their faces. That's what it aims to do too a smartphone App that uses artificial intelligence combined with facial image processing software to reliably detect the onset of depression before the user even realizes something is wrong.

It's called MoodCapture and was developed by researchers at Dartmouth College. The App, explain the experts from the US university, uses the phone's front camera to capture the person's facial expressions and the surrounding environment during regular use of the mobile phone, then evaluates the images to identify clinical signs associated with headache live.

I study

In a study of 177 people diagnosed with major depressive disorder, the App correctly identified early symptoms of depression with 75% accuracy. “People use facial recognition software to unlock their phones hundreds of times a day,” explains Andrew Campbell, corresponding author of the study available in preprint version in the 'arXiv' database and professor of computer science at Dartmouth. As an example, the expert recently showed that he had done this more than 800 times in a week with his phone. “MoodCapture uses a technology pipeline similar to Ai's deep learning and hardware facial recognition technology,” he explains, “so there is enormous potential to scale up this technology without any additional user input or burden.”

“A person simply unlocks their phone and MoodCapture knows the dynamics of their depression and can suggest they seek help,” Campbell continues. This device opens the door to real-time digital mental health support, reflect the authors who will present the work at the Association of Computing Machinery's Chi 2024 conference in May. Papers are peer reviewed before acceptance and will be published in the conference proceedings. These findings “suggest that the technology could be publicly available within the next 5 years with further development,” say researchers from the Department of Computer Science and the Geisel School of Medicine.

“This is the first time that 'in-the-wild' natural images have been used to predict depression.”, Campbell reflects, explaining that there has been a movement dedicated to digital mental health technology that has led to finding “a tool that can predict mood in people diagnosed with severe depression in a reliable and non-invasive way.” For the study, the app captured 125,000 images of participants over the course of 90 days. People involved in the study agreed to have photos taken via the phone's front camera, but they didn't know when this was happening.

A first group of participants was used to program MoodCapture by training it to recognize depression. They were photographed in random sequences using the phone's front-facing camera while answering a question ('Did I feel down, depressed or hopeless?') from the 8-item Patient Health Questionnaire, used by doctors to detect and monitor major depression . The researchers used AI for image analysis so that MoodCapture's predictive model could learn to correlate patients' reports of feeling depressed with specific facial expressions – gaze, eye movement, head positioning, muscle stiffness – and environmental characteristics such as dominant colors, lighting, photo locations, and the number of people in the image. Every time a user unlocks their phone, MoodCapture analyzes a sequence of images in real time.

Ai's model draws connections between expressions and background details deemed important, such as gaze, changes in facial expression, and a person's surrounding environment. Over time, MoodCapture identifies user-specific image characteristics. For example, if someone consistently appears with a flat expression in a dimly lit room for an extended period, the model might infer that he or she is experiencing the onset of depression. The scientists then tested the predictive model on a separate group of participants, achieving an accuracy of 75%. The 90% threshold would be that of a usable sensor, Campbell points out, but the study demonstrated its feasibility. “Many of the therapeutic interventions for depression focus on longer periods of time, but these people experience peaks and troughs in their condition – observes co-author Nicholas Jacobson, of the Center for Technology and Behavioral Health at Dartmouth – If we can use this tool to By predicting and understanding rapid changes in depression symptoms, we can ultimately prevent and treat them.” With these technologies the aim is to “provide greater real-time support without adding further pressure to the healthcare system”.