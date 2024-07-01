Life.ru: German Shepherd is the smartest dog breed

The rating of the smartest dog breeds has been compiled. A list of five positions published Life.ru edition.

The publication named the German Shepherd as one of the smartest breeds. They are easy to train, can analyze a situation, and have an excellent memory. For this reason, German Shepherds are used by police officers, rescuers, and security guards.

The Border Collie is also smart. This breed was bred to work on pastures, so it is able to adapt to new conditions. Shetland Sheepdogs (Shelties) are also herding dogs. They were intended to help people on farms, so they learned to understand the instructions of their owners and make independent decisions.

The publication also included poodles among the smartest dog breeds. They can often be seen in the circus, as they quickly remember commands.

Dobermans are also considered to be extremely intelligent, but special training is required to develop their natural abilities.

