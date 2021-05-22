The Almighty says: “He does not say what he utters, but he has a long watcher.” Through this noble verse, a message shines directed at every rational person to protect his tongue and hold him to any words in it that are harmful to his personal and public interest, and if his interest appears and feels the need to prevail over it, then speak with balance and rationality in support of that interest, whether it is his own interest or the interest of those on their behalf, so the lawyer For example, if he speaks of his defamation and speaks hateful, then the harm here is not reflected only on him, but on those who delegated and trusted him, so how about someone who represents an entire people and then utters in no good to his family and people, as the French leader and politician Cardinal De Ritz (1613 – 1679) said. ): “It is more dangerous for a minister to utter foolishness than to commit it.”

And among the words of the wise: whoever uttered something other than good has lost it, and whoever looks without consideration has forgotten it, and whoever is silent without thought has lost it.

It was also said: If I read your newspaper, your plate would be covered, and if I saw what is on your scale, it would have been sealed on your tongue.

During the rule of Russian Tsar Nicholas I in 1825, violent demonstrations broke out against him, known as the “Decembrist” revolution by the liberals who demanded the modernization of Russia along the lines of European countries whose civil and industrial institutions were far ahead of Russia, but the Tsar responded to those demonstrations and suppressed them violently and brutally, and a leader was arrested The demonstrations were called Kondrani Reliev, and he was sentenced to death by hanging, after preparing and preparing the gallows platform, and the executioner wrapped the rope around his neck, and during the execution of the sentence the rope dangled Kondrani and then it was cut off and the convict escaped from death miraculously, so he said: “You see that Russia cannot make anything even ropes!” .. At that time, and in incidents like this, from the escape of the sentenced to death, it is not executed again due to the intervention of God’s providence, and the convict receives a pardon by the tsar, but the tsar, who was surprised by that miracle, and while signing the pardon decision knew what Kondrani said, He tore up the decision and said: “We have to prove to him the opposite of what he says.”

The opponent who was served by luck could have continued his life after that miracle happened to him, and it was possible that the discipline of his tongue was the only successful means of his salvation, but his uttering that short, trivial sentence while he was in a state of high, pushed him to his death and led him to death. The synonymous meaning of the word “ecstasy” may be “happiness,” but it is a state of temporary joy that leads to the absence of the mind from comprehending what is around it, and the result is therefore negative.

I also remember the story of the collapse of the Berlin Wall when Germany was divided between East and West, and the eastern part belonged to the Socialist camp, and the most famous slip of tongue occurred when the East German government spokesman held a press conference during which he was asked about the possibility of issuing a law allowing East German citizens to travel to the West. The speaker was hastily and without thinking, thinking that the law was actually passed, saying: The law will come into effect immediately .. So thousands of Easterners went out to the western crossings, and as a result of the tremendous pressure they crossed the borders and the beginning of the fall of what was known as the Berlin Wall.

The bottom line in these stories is that the word that comes out of the mouth cannot be returned, and that the price for it may be very high and prohibitive.

For the responsible person uttering hollow, sharp, and worthless words, in order to satisfy his ego in front of those who look upon them inferiorly, will undoubtedly result in disastrous, and even disastrous, consequences.

* An Emirati writer