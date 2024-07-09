The Smart Police Station project, affiliated with Dubai Police, has received the Future Readiness Mark, which is awarded to federal and local government entities that design and implement exceptional projects that enhance the country’s readiness for the future, in appreciation of the efforts and the local and global impact achieved by the project in enhancing the readiness of the security and safety sector for future changes by applying innovative models enhanced by advanced technology to improve the quality of life, security and safety of society in the UAE..

Qualitative achievements

Around the clock and without human intervention, the Smart Police Station project enhances the security and safety readiness capabilities in the Emirate of Dubai by creating a safe smart space for all segments of society, where more than 1.2 million reports and digital police transactions are completed for 46 services for more than 2.7 million customers with a maximum service time of 25 minutes, where customer reports are responded to within a time period of 1.45 minutes, which significantly reduces the response time to emergency cases and increases the hours of security focus across 25 smart police stations in all areas of the emirate..

Smart police stations also contribute to achieving sustainability, reducing 5,800 tons of emissions annually and reducing energy consumption by 97%, forming a model for the future of sustainable police readiness, currently being applied in 8 governments around the world..

Transformational and practical models that achieve readiness

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, stressed that the Smart Police Station project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to design and create the future proactively and achieve readiness for emerging changes by employing advanced technology to enhance the country’s capabilities in investing in new opportunities.“

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi expressed her appreciation and congratulations to the Dubai Police General Command and the Smart Police Station project team for obtaining the Future Readiness Mark, stressing that the project is a pioneering model that inspires governments around the world in police readiness for tomorrow and establishing security and safety for present and future generations, and focuses on proactively improving the quality of life for people and society by harnessing future technology and data to enhance digital readiness. She added that this project and other pioneering Emirati initiatives enhance the position of the country, which today presents to the world new transformational and practical models that achieve readiness in police work, support leadership and sustainability, and enhance the global position of the UAE as a preferred and safe destination for life and stability. ”

A proactive approach enhances security and police sector services

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, expressed their pride and appreciation for obtaining the Future Readiness Mark, which came as a result of continuous efforts to adopt a comprehensive proactive approach that enhances the institution’s ability to provide its services in the security and police sector, based on science, technology, innovation and sustainability standards, and ensures that our capabilities are advanced towards adapting to future changes..

His Excellency stressed that the Smart Police Station project is a national project that reflects the UAE’s orientations and vision in anticipating the future and its challenges, and its keenness to ensure providing a sustainable life for members of society on its land. The Future Readiness Mark came to be a motivation and incentive for government institutions to create innovative and proactive projects that anticipate the future, improve the lives of citizens and residents, and keep pace with the technological requirements of the modern era..

His Excellency added, “The Smart Police Station is a unique and proactive project with its exceptional and innovative concept, and its reliance on modern technology systems that play a crucial role in reshaping the future of police stations, in addition to investing in research and development to enhance the efficiency of services and the ability to face future challenges. The Smart Police Station aims to improve and facilitate the provision of services to citizens, residents and visitors without relying on human power. These centers have proven their success and ability to provide their services in various variables, emergencies and crises, leading to the adoption of this project by police leaders around the world.”.

Radical change and interactive experience

The project employs advanced future technology to bring about a radical and innovative change in the design of the future interactive experience of community members with the police by linking police, security, traffic, identity and biometric systems and advanced payment systems within a single, seamless and simplified digital interface with security operations systems and secure cyber networks, which contributes to providing data and behavioral insights to enable proactive protection of the community and develop future skills and jobs for new work models such as data software management skills, artificial intelligence, cyber skills, and dealing with reports and crimes remotely..

Sustainable digital model

The project also focuses on achieving sustainability and reducing the operating costs of the centers by adopting paperless work models and 100% digital sustainability and employing artificial intelligence models and remote work applications, which led to financial savings of AED 60 million, reducing energy consumption rates by 97%, and reducing carbon emissions by more than 260 tons annually for each center and a total of 5,800 tons for all centers..

Inspiring successes

The successes supported by the specific and clear results achieved by the smart police stations in the UAE made them a global source of inspiration for governments, as this model was adopted and applied globally with Emirati expertise in the governments of the United States in New York City, the Netherlands in Amsterdam, Serbia in Belgrade, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Montenegro and Rwanda..

Future Ready Mark

It is worth noting that the Future Readiness Mark is awarded to projects of local and federal government institutions by the Office of Government Development and the Future based on six main criteria: the project must be human-centered, employ emerging trends and data to achieve a positive impact on society, the project’s ability to create added value for the national economy and the UAE community, and have a positive impact on people’s lives, the extent of the project’s commitment to sustainable practices to build the future, be proactive and innovative in a way that contributes to enhancing readiness for the future, as well as achieving flexibility and the ability to adapt to future changes, be clear, specific, ambitious and have measurable practical results, and finally contribute to achieving digital readiness by adopting and developing advanced future technology..