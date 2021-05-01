The Murcia City Council announced yesterday that it will withdraw from the monuments declared BIC the ‘smart’ plates that the previous municipal government team began to install in November last year, and in what 36,000 euros of the 900,000 planned have been invested to date in its entirety (with NaviLens technology included).

The Consistory made this decision upon having knowledge of a report from the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, requested by the Huermur association, in which it is indicated that “the plaques must not substitute, compete or duplicate any historical plaque made of marble or similar material “And that they must not be located” in any building listed or declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) “. Cultural Assets highlights, according to Huermur, that the plaques that do not comply with the aforementioned “must be removed since their striking white color is out of tune with most of the buildings in the Historic Complex.”

The withdrawal will be made through the Statistics Service when the Council officially receives the aforementioned report. According to Culture, the previous Executive already removed 40 plaques from “inappropriate” places when this regional department informed them of the irregularity.

The City Council indicated that while receiving the new report, its technicians will take a tour of the streets of the historic center to check which ones are affected by this ban. The subsequent restoration works to repair the possible damages produced will be carried out by the hand of Cultural Goods and the facades will be restored to their original state, indicated sources from the Consistory.

The project, which amounted to 900,000 euros in total, is part of the Murcia Smart City strategy and the objective was to publicize the history of the streets in different formats and languages ​​and in an accessible way through the NaviLens system (whose license amounts to 200,000 euros).

“It is not illegal”



The Popular group in the City Council responded with a resounding “there is no illegality and Huermur’s accusations are false” upon learning of the association’s complaint. In a statement, José Ballesta’s team stressed that these plates were installed to replace the old and worn ones “that had been in use for decades and needed a renovation.”

The PSOE, for its part, accused the popular of making a “capricious and arbitrary use of public money by investing in plaques that damage protected historic buildings”, and wondered if “this macro-investment in a pandemic and with the increase was really necessary. of people who are in social exclusion ».