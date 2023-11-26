Of Ruggiero Corcella

First clinical trial in the United States: 10 volunteers ingested a capsule capable of picking up the typical signals of obstructive sleep apnea from the stomach. Also being studied for cases of opioid overdose

A polysomnography to be “washed down” with a glass of water: in extreme – and imaginative – summary the clinical study could be summarized like this published in Device magazine and conducted in the United States by researchers from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and West Virginia University, including the Italian Giovanni Traversoassociate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospitali; Robert LangerMIT Institute professor and member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research; Victor Finomoredirector of the Human Performance and Applied Neuroscience Research Center at West Virginia University School of Medicine, Ali Rezai, director of the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at West Virginia University School of Medicine; and Celero System.

How the smart capsule is made Diagnosis of sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, usually requires the patient to spend the night connected to a polysomnograph. It is a computerized device, more or less complex, which can be used both in dedicated rooms within the hospital and at home. Polysomnography is useful for monitor some physiological parameters during sleepincluding brain activity, oxygen levels, heart rate, breathing, snoring, limb movements, sometimes blood pressure.

American researchers used instead an ingestible capsule, called Vitals Monitoring Pill (VM Pill) developed by them capable of monitoring vital parameters within the patient’s gastrointestinal tract. The capsule is equipped with an accelerometer which detects the slight movements generated by the patient’s heartbeat (heart rate) and lung expansion (respiration rate). It also contains two small batteries And a wireless antenna capable of transmitting data to an external device such as a laptop.

I study Over the past decade, Traverso and Langer have developed a range of ingestible sensors that could be used for monitor vital signs and diagnose disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, such as gastrointestinal slowing And inflammatory bowel diseases .Traverso and his collaborators have therefore collected 57 hours of data from 10 subjects suffering from sleep apnea at the Medicine Sleep Evaluation Center of West Virginia University (WVU), also connected to the normal transdermal sensors used to monitor sleep so that measurements from both devices can be compared.

The researchers monitored the signals emitted by the capsule while it was in the stomach, but in a previous study have shown that vital signs can also be measured in other parts of the gastrointestinal tract. «The stomach generally offers some of the best signalsespecially because it is close to the heart and lungs, but we know that we can also perceive them elsewhere" explains Traverso.

The results According to the study results, respiratory and heart rate data acquired by the VM pill are comparable to those of existing monitoring devices. Analysis of the data showed breaths within the expected range of 9 to 25 breaths per minute and heart signals between 40 and 95 beats per minute. The capsule was also able to capture the moments when subjects stopped breathingintentionally holding one’s breath or during phases of sleep apnea (one has been noted).

But, you might argue, isn’t there a danger of possible interference with other external sleep apnea monitoring devices? No, according to the authors of the study. And what happened to the pill? Eliminated by “natural means” from all 10 volunteers without damage, as shown by x-rays taken two weeks later.

The possibility of using it also in addictions is being studied «We expect there will be broad applications for this device, with the potential to improve the monitoring of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), concludes Traverso. Before testing it on humans, VM Pill was tested on animal models. Notably, the researchers found that the sensor could measure accurately depression of the respiratory rate resulting from a large dose of fentanyl, the opioid drug which has caused the death of 200 thousand people in the USA in three years. "We know that those who have overdosed are at greater risk of relapse, so such individuals could be monitored more closely so that, in the event of another overdose, someone can help them," Traverso says.

In the future, the researchers hope to incorporate an anti-overdose agent into the device such as nalmefene, so that the release of the drug is triggered when the person’s breathing rate slows or stops. They are also working on strategies for increase the residence time of capsules in the stomach which today is about a day, for long-term monitoring.

