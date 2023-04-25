Dubai Public Prosecution won the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Award in its fourth session for the year 2023, in the category of innovation in technologies, for the smart path initiative for criminal cases, and the award was received by the Public Prosecution

Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Baqer Abdel Wahed.

The “Smart Track of Criminal Case” project aims to manage the criminal case process completely electronically at a rate of 100%, starting from the moment the communication is registered in the police stations, then transferring the file to the Public Prosecution to conduct the specialized investigations.

It comes as part of the innovative judicial initiatives that rely on modern technologies and complete digital transformation to contribute to the speedy filing of criminal cases, raising the accuracy of the investigation, strengthening the judicial system and its justice, and activating its role in preserving rights and freedoms.