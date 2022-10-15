Yesterday, the media reported to us about the “Smart Canteen” project, which was presented by the Emirates Foundation for School Education at the “GITEX Global 2022” exhibition, in its session that ended the day before yesterday, which was organized at the World Trade Center in Dubai, and therefore the project is an initiative worthy of praise.

The smart canteen project, as explained by the Foundation, depends on providing the opportunity for parents of students from a distance to participate in choosing meals and foods for their children from the school canteen, in what suits them healthily.

The idea of ​​the project is pioneering in its introduction, as it is important for parents of students that their children eat healthy foods, and what increases them reassurance about this is that they will be partners in this choice.

It will contribute significantly to reducing students’ tendency to foods that may cause their health suffering, especially those who suffer from certain diseases, which may be increased by some foods sold in the canteen, which these students eat without care.

It is necessary to focus on the food needs of students, especially those at a young age, as they need to eat foods within the food groups necessary for their growth, and it is also necessary for them to stay away from other foods, especially those that contain a lot of sugar, due to the damage they inflict on them. Choosing beneficial foods and avoiding harmful foods that the young student cannot identify.

The “Smart Canteen” project is among the creative initiatives required in the educational community, taken by the authorities responsible for the educational process in our schools, which would enhance families’ confidence in the great interest these authorities give to our students, and open the door to pioneering and creative ideas, which contribute to it. Parents of students to support the procedures of those authorities.

Also, creative initiatives make the school environment an attractive environment for students, and supportive of their educational and creative development, resulting in the graduation of generations and qualified cadres, who can deal with the changes of the age with conscious thought.

Here, we must salute the officials of the Emirates Foundation for School Education for its useful initiative, and we hope that other bodies responsible for private schools will follow the Foundation's example.

Member of the Federal National Council