“One of the most powerful men on earth,” this phrase was described by Robert Worth in his article in the New York Times dated January 9, 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. There are many reasons why so many writers and analysts admire the UAE and its leaders. But the most important of these is the smart balance between soft and hard forces with the balance of soft power. The wise leaders choose the type of force used according to the nature of the state’s system, and perhaps His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s award for the best international figure in the field of humanitarian relief is an international appreciation for his efforts in promoting humanitarian work and the crowning of the soft power of the UAE.

Joseph Nye defined soft power as the ability to get what you want through attraction and persuasion rather than threat and coercion. There are several sources of this power: how attractive the country’s culture is to others, whether its political values ​​are consistently enforced, and whether its foreign policy is viewed with respect. We find all of this that the UAE has professionally applied on the human, scientific, diplomatic and intellectual levels.

On the human level, the UAE, in light of the Corona pandemic, provided thousands of tons of shipments that include medical and therapeutic equipment, and in terms of science, the UAE has succeeded in establishing a peaceful nuclear power plant, and launched the Hope Probe for Mars, among other many scientific achievements. Diplomatically, I signed a peace agreement with Israel, which is a historic agreement marked by warm peace, meaning peace between peoples, which would support the Palestinian position in a practical way that differs from previous slogans.

As for the most important thing that the UAE has done under its wise leadership, especially the visions adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it is to focus on the intellectual aspect by presenting a successful practical model that differs from the nostalgia of political Islam represented by either the “neo-Ottomanism” or the “sectarian Khomeinism”, This model protected religion from political exploitation and expediency, and it is what made the UAE the dream of Arab youth. According to the American network, CNBC, which broadcast a detailed report on the poll in 2020, in which about 46% of Arab youth chose to immigrate to the Emirates as their preferred country, followed by America and Canada. This is due to the fact that young people found in the Emirates opportunities for work and a land for tolerance and coexistence, as well as the keenness of the UAE leaders for the safety and comfort of its citizens and residents on its lands gave a sense of reassurance and belonging. “Don’t worry.”

This wisdom in the use of soft power protected the UAE from excessive use of hard power and avoided many conflicts. It is not an exaggeration when we say: We have to learn a lot from the “Mohammed bin Zayed School”.

* Saudi researcher in political media