In case you missed it. China’s Geely and Germany’s Mercedes now have joint custody of Smart. And that is going well, because today they are showing sketches of the second model. It’s called the Smart #3. What did you think? #2? Okay boomer. Anyway: it will be a coupe SUV and if we can take a chance, it will be the biggest Smart yet

Design boss Gorden Wagener describes the side view as ‘muscular’, ‘elegantly sensual’ and ‘perfectly balanced’. You notice that Wagener paid close attention during the design language lessons. The Smart #3 gets very narrow LED lighting and something they call a shark nose. The air intakes must indicate that the performance will not be disappointing.

When will the Smart #3 come?

With a bit of luck, just like the #1, there will be a Brabus version with more than 400 hp and a 0-100 time of less than 4 seconds. You’ll have to be patient for more information about the Smart #3. It will make an appearance at the Shanghai Motor Show. It will take place on April 18. You should be able to pre-order the #1 soon.