In a world increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability, the smart #3 Pro+ emerges as a beacon of environmental excellence,

as confirmed by its recent result in the Green New Car Assessment Program (Green NCAP), where it brilliantly achieved top marks. This recognition is not only a testament to Smart's commitment to innovation and eco-friendliness, but also marks a significant moment in the electric vehicle (EV) competition in the European market.

The smart #3 Pro+ achieved a remarkable overall score of 95%, a result that underlines its superiority in terms of respect for the environment, energy efficiency and reduction of carbon emissions. This success is particularly notable considering its five-star safety rating previously achieved by Euro NCAP, confirming that the smart #3 Pro+ is not only a safe but also a profoundly environmentally friendly vehicle.

Green NCAP's opinion was unequivocal: the smart #3 Pro+ “easily achieved all 5 Green Stars”, posing itself as a direct challenge to the most popular electric vehicle brands in the European market. Dirk Adelmann, CEO of smart Europe, expressed pride in this achievement, underlining how the smart #3 Pro+ represents an ideal choice for those looking for a mobility option that combines comfort, safety and minimal environmental impact.

The success of the smart #3 Pro+ in the Green NCAP has been supported by a series of technological innovations, including the advanced 66 kWh battery that ensures a range of up to 435 kilometers (WLTP), and the fast charging capability that can restore the battery from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, the car stood out for its Clean Air Index, reaching the maximum score of 10, thanks to its almost zero emissions in a variety of test conditions.

In addition to environmental performance, the smart #3 Pro+ has stood out for its adoption of efficiency-oriented technologies, such as the active grille and aerodynamic rear-view mirrors, which contribute to a vehicle drag coefficient of just 0.27cw. These features not only improve energy efficiency but also the driving experience, making the smart #3 Pro+ an exceptional model in the electric vehicle landscape.

Smart's commitment to a more sustainable future is evident not only in the smart #3 Pro+ but across its portfolio, with the car positioned as a reference model for those seeking an electric mobility solution that does not compromise performance or the environment. With its launch in 2023 and the series of accolades already received, the smart #3 Pro+ is firmly moving into the future of sustainable mobility, promising to be an attractive option for a wide range of consumers, from families to individuals, who they want to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing comfort and safety.

smart #3 Pro it is now available in Italy starting from 29,545 (MSS and ELTs included) with ecobonus in case of scrapping and #smartincentive promotion.