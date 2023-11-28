Top Gear has just released the latest model from Smart, the #3 (pronounced ‘hashtag three’ – we didn’t think of it…). You can read our full test report in the upcoming magazine; Now here are the highlights.

Test object: Smart #3

Performance: Brabus

Location: Mallorca

Weather conditions: chilly but sunny

Huh? Is this a Smart?

Yes, we are not quite used to it yet either. But the German-Chinese brand has already made a first step with the #1, which has been around for a while now. This #3 (where is the #2?) is visually very reminiscent of that car, but is 13 centimeters longer, 8 centimeters lower and has a 3.5 centimeter longer wheelbase. It also has a sloping roofline, in keeping with fashion.

Electrically sure?

Of course. Just like the #1, it is available with a battery of 49 or 66 kWh and with one or two motors. With the large battery and a single motor, you should be able to reach 455 kilometers according to the specifications. The power figures: 272 hp (not bad) and 428 hp (crazy). The latter version carries the Brabus logo and is the car we are driving today.

That must be very hard…

Say that: from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds, and that for this price (see below). We’re not really getting used to the fact that this is possible. Compared to the #1, the #3 is clearly sportier: it is closer to the ground and the chassis is a lot firmer. The seat is still quite high, so you can feel the body movements in bends quite well.

Is that Smart #3 nicely put together?

The interior is largely the same as that of the #1 and therefore has the same beautiful design and materials. But also the same annoying digital experience, with nonsensical beeps and bleeps and a poor Dutch-speaking navigation voice (‘turn right here and then turn right again’). Just get through with that one real quick over the air updates, Smart… But otherwise it is a pleasant place to be. The legroom in the back is particularly remarkable.

Should I trade in my Fortwo for it?

It is less characteristic than the Smart of Smarts, but among the new generation of compact crossovers it is certainly worth it; especially in terms of price/performance ratio. The Smart #3 Pro with a 49-kWh battery and 272 hp costs 38,395 euros in the Netherlands. For the bizarrely fast Brabus (again: 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds…) you pay 50,895 euros.

Read our full driving test of the Smart #3 in Top Gear Magazine 223 – our January issue that appears just before Christmas, on December 21.