Home page World

From: Mirjam Ratmann

Split

A city with 150 inhabitants? They are available in the Netherlands. The special place is very close to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Cologne – Ob a trip to the sea in the Netherlandsin one of the many Dutch national parks or at least in one medieval town like Zwolle: Goals to be achieved by NRW out of There are many in the Netherlands that can be reached within a few hours. Many people are drawn to big cities like Amsterdam or The Hague – but the supposedly smallest city in the country is also an attractive destination: Bronkhorst. The place is very close to the border with North Rhine-Westphalia.

Time has stood still a bit in Bronkhorst: many buildings still look like they did in the Middle Ages. © agefotostock/IMAGO

Bronkhorst in the Netherlands: small town with 150 inhabitants

It has been clear since 1871, at least in Germany, that a town must meet certain criteria to be called a city. Accordingly, a place is only a city, namely a small town, if it has at least 20,000 inhabitants.

Things are a little different in the Netherlands: just 150 people live in Bronkhorst. Bronkhorst was probably granted town rights in 1482 – and has retained them to this day. If you look at pictures of the place, it seems a little as if time had stood still there: winding streets, cobblestones, farms and a medieval castle chapel. In Bronkhorst you sometimes still seem to be in the 15th century. Almost all buildings are listed.

The town of Bronkhorst only has 150 inhabitants – and can still call itself a town. © Richard Semik/IMAGO

This is how you get to Bronkhorst from North Rhine-Westphalia:

The place is about half an hour and 64 kilometers from the border with North Rhine-Westphalia

From Cologne it takes about two and a half hours to get to Bronkhorst A3then exit Tatelaarweg/N813 in Zevenaar

Out of Dusseldorf It takes about two hours via the A59 and A3 to the exit in Zevenaar

If you live on the Lower Rhine, you can get there even faster: from Kleve, for example, the route via the B220 and then the A3 can be done in well under an hour

Trip to Bronkhorst and experience British flair

The town is popular with tourists. Many of the historic farms have therefore been converted into bed and breakfast accommodation. There’s a British-style landscape garden in the English style that you can visit. The “Bronkhorstdowntown” clothing store also stocks clothing from England, Ireland and Scotland.

There are many historic farms in Bronkhorst. © Hanneke Wetzer/IMAGO

Every year in December, the place is transformed into a setting like something out of a novel by the British author Charles Dickens: At the Charles Dickens Festival, people walk through the streets in Victorian costumes and perform Dickens’ ghost story “A Christmas Carol”.

Bronkhorst is not the only small town in Holland

There is no definitive answer as to whether Bronkhost is actually the smallest city in the Netherlands. Depending on whether you look at the area, the number of houses or the number of residents, you get different results. And not all of these places, like Bronkhorst, have city rights. These are other particularly small “towns” in Holland:

Staverden , located in Veluwe, has had town rights since 1298. Today there is only a brasserie in the castle garden of the Staverden estate. 52 people are said to live around the estate.

, located in Veluwe, has had town rights since 1298. Today there is only a brasserie in the castle garden of the Staverden estate. 52 people are said to live around the estate. Sint Anna ter Muiden , a district of the small town of Sluis. The city received city rights in 1280. Today there are only a few houses left in the district.

, a district of the small town of Sluis. The city received city rights in 1280. Today there are only a few houses left in the district. Slots was an independent town until 1984, but since 2014 it has been part of the municipality of De Fryske Marren in Friesland. The place received city rights in the 15th century. Today around 700 people live there.

was an independent town until 1984, but since 2014 it has been part of the municipality of De Fryske Marren in Friesland. The place received city rights in the 15th century. Today around 700 people live there. Schiermonnikoog is one of the West Frisian Islands and not a city. Almost 950 people live in the town of Schierminnikoog.

Can also be worthwhile for small trips: travel cancellation insurance Are you planning a short vacation and want to be covered just in case? The Travel cancellation insurance from HanseMerkur (promotional link) is the test winner from Stiftung Warentest.

(mira) Fairly and independently informed about what is happening in Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia – here is our free one 24RHEIN newsletter subscribe to.