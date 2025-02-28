02/28/2025



Updated at 7:42 p.m.





Jesús Navasretired last December and record man from Seville FC and the Spanish soccer teamcontinue to monopolize recognition more than deserved for his brilliant career. After winning it practically everything on the pitch, the palatial has been awarded today as Favorite son of Andalusia On the day of the Autonomous Community.

Navas has received the distinction during the gala that has welcomed the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville. Taking advantage of the special of the day, Movistar has announced in its networks the next Plus report that will dedicate to the ledout of the Palaces and that will be broadcast on March 10.

To do this, the platform has chosen An unpublished extract of the report, in which the smallest Navas appears that he is remembered granting an interview in his town after a match, before he was part of the lower ranks of Sevilla FC.

‘The smile of the little jugon who doesn’t even know how many goals it carries’the video is titled, in which a JESUS ​​NAVAS appears so scorer that he does not know at that time or how many targets he wears. They ask who is your idol and the answer will not leave anyone indifferent: MEHO KODROthat great Bosnian scorer of the nineties that militated in the Royal Society and FC Barcelona.