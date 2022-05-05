The Hess Triangle is only 27 inches long, but it is considered a relevant fact in the history of New York between 1910 and 1916, when the city was not supplied by so many people who wanted to survive. For some, It is a symbol of rebellion because there were no records that an “ordinary person challenges the Government and manages to win” In someway.

New York, in the United States, is known for its skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty, but not everyone knows that there is a symbol of rebellion on the ground in the middle of Manhattan, in front of a cigar store in Greenwich Village. In 1910, New York was in chaos due to the large number of inhabitants who sought to survive in the suburbs. It was there that the City Council began the process of transformation in which entire neighborhoods were demolished to make way for a new city.

However, they hit a big rock in the road when they got to Greenwich Village, to be more precise, on 7th Avenue. This issue had a first and last name: David Hess, who took them to court. According to a report from the ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ program, the man owned the Voorhis building, a small apartment block, which was within the perimeter. He refused on more than one occasion to sell the property despite being offered a large amount of money by the government.

There are chronicles, probably exaggerated, that say that the City Council offered more than a million dollars for the building in question, which would be equivalent to more than 18 million dollars today. After refusing to sell the Voorhis building, despite being offered different avenues, the case was taken to court. And it was there the weight of the City Council ended up imposing itself and, therefore, David had to give in to modernization.

But not all is lost…

Although the city demolished the building, which only had five apartments, no one noticed that there was a small hole in the plan. This small mistake was noticed by the heirs of David Hess, who back in 1921, continued the battle. Once again they went to court. They argued that the space that was not used for the work still belonged to the Hess family. In this way, the nephews went to the Town Hall and registered the triangle as their property.

Although the city asked the family to donate the tiny space, they refused. On July 27, 1922, they installed a mosaic, which defiantly reads in capital letters: “PROPERTY OF THE HESS FAMILY WHICH WAS NEVER DEDICATED TO PUBLIC PURPOSES.” Soon after, a store opened in the neighborhood under the name of: the Village Cigars cigar store.

In Greenwich Village they were caught by the extension of 7th Avenue to the south, which meant demolishing more than 300 buildings. In this plan you can see the old layout of the neighborhood on top of the new one.

The most expensive piece of land in the world

The owners respected the Hess Triangle and in 1938 they decided to buy it. A thousand dollars was paid for that space. With modernization and inflation, that piece of land currently has a value of 68 thousand dollars (274 million Colombian pesos), according to specialist Pedro Torrijos.

“A thousand dollars may not seem like much, but you have to know that, with inflation, it is equivalent to about 17,000 dollars (68 million in Colombian pesos) today. Taking into account that the triangle measures about 0.25 square meters, we obtain that the unit value of the Hess triangle is 68,000 dollars (274 million Colombian pesos) per square meter”. That is why it is considered the smallest and most expensive piece of land in the world.

How big is Hess’s Triangle?

Where is Hess’s triangle in New York?

The Hess Triangle is located on the ground outside a cigar shop on the corner of Christopher and 7th Avenue, just a bit larger than a generously sized slice of pizza, details the website atlasobscura.com.

