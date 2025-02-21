Mario Casas Go back to the romantic genre on the big screen ten years after Snow palm trees. The actor, who visited this Thursday the set of El Hormiguerohis new work is released next February 28 Michelle Jenner. Both meets in THE ORFEBRE SECRETan adaptation of the novel of Elia Barceló. The Galician will get into the skin of Juan Pabloa young goldsmith who travels from Spain to New York for an exhibition of his work, but first goes through his hometown. That is when he remembers a romance that changed his life.

The film, produced by Adrián Guerra and Núria Vallshas been shot in different villages of the Rioja Alavesa. One of the places where the story focuses is ELCIERa small town with just 955 inhabitants. Located just over an hour of Bilbao And very close to Logroño. If this area of ​​our country is known for something, it is because it is a perfect destination for wine lovers.

What to see in Elciego

Elciego is an ideal place to make wine tourism. Here we find one of the most important architectural works of Frank Gehry In our country: The Marqués de Riscal Winery. It is a building designed by the Canadian that has 24 meters high and up to four floors. It stands out for complex geometry and is performed with stone materials, glass and metal elements. Surely many reminds those who were used for Guggenheim Museum of Bilbao.

Marqués del Riscal Winery. Elciego City Council

The building is wrapped with some colored sheets in wavy shapes That, without a doubt, is the most characteristic. Inside, highlights the use of wood, steel, skin and marble, materials that combine perfectly with the decoration of furniture.





The Church of San Andrés It is another of the great attractions of Elciego. Is located on the banks of the Río Mayor And, in it, you can discover different architectural styles: From Gothic to neoclassical. It was built in silry stone in the 16th century and is inside where its stylistic evolution can be seen.

The Church of San Andrés. Elciego City Council

Has A single large ship and the head is formed by a semicircular apse. The main altarpiece is from the first baroque era and has Renaissance influences. Finally, we can visit the Hermitage of Our Lady Virgin of the Plaza. It is a work of the 18th century and was built on the remains of an previous one.

Its plant is irregular and inside it is The size of type “Andra Mari” of the Virgen de la Plaza. It is composed of a semi -inferous vault that is segmented by united nerves in a medallion with the dove of the Holy Spirit.

